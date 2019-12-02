SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Lady Generals defeated Northwest Community College 66-64 in overtime Saturday, surviving a game where SC struggled offensively.

Head coach Ryan Davis said there was only a short time period in the game when Sheridan College found its offensive rhythm. For most of the game, SC did not have good offensive flow, shooting 15-58 from the field and giving up 26 turnovers.

“We looked tired out there,” Davis said. “We looked like we were disinterested a lot of the game. When we needed tough buckets and need tough plays, we made them.”

SC tried to shoot its way out of the offensive slump with little success from beyond the 3-point line, making 7 out of 24.

Davis said he did not like the shot selection of the team. When the team is struggling to make 3-pointers, players need to learn how to get the ball inside to score.

He would like to see players start to drive more, trying to make a closer shot. Hopefully, the player can draw a foul and get to the free-throw line. SC found most of their offensive success from the free-throw line, shooting 29-34 from the charity stripe.

Davis said he was happy with the progression of the team from the free-throw line, and the Lady Generals did not win the game without free-throws.

With the newfound success at the free-throw line, Davis said it could provide more incentive for players to drive the ball instead of attempting a 3-pointer.

Despite the offensive struggles, the Lady Generals fought hard to overcome the small deficit they faced for most of the second, third and fourth quarters. SC also overcame a one-point deficit with 33 seconds in the game.

The Lady Generals continued to fight through adversity.

“That is the personality of this team,” Davis said.

The Lady Generals trailed 32-35 heading into halftime after only scoring seven points in the quarter and surrendering a 15-14 first-quarter lead.

SC trailed during the entirety of the third quarter, entering the final quarter trailing 33-35. SC started the quarter by making two 3s, taking a 39-35 advantage with six minutes left. SC had a three-point lead entering the final seconds of the game, but a NCC 3-pointer bounced around the rim and in with four seconds left in regulation.

SC had two starters — Maddi Miller and Haley McDermott — foul out. Davis said this left the ball-handling duties to younger players. Since SC practices a full-court press every day in practice, Davis said the younger players handled the ball well against the NCC press.

SC used free-throws to take the final lead and earn the win. SC made 9 of 12 of the final free-throws.

Davis said this overtime win against a conference opponent provided his young team with learning experience and some added confidence. The win allowed the players to feel like they are improving.

SC was led by Shelby Tarter, who scored 17 points and was 10 for 12 from the free-throw line.

SC will travel to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Tuesday to face Western Nebraska Community College at 5:30 p.m.