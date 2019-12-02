SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks faced the top team in the NA3HL Frontier Division, the Bozeman Icedogs, over the weekend, splitting the games on the road in Bozeman.

The Hawks lost Friday 5-0 and did not find the back of the net after taking 41 shots. James Downie was in the net for the first two periods, allowing three shots past.

Zach Hearn finished the game in the net for the Hawks.

Sheridan won the second night in commanding fashion, winning 7-2. Justin Schwartzmiller had four goals: the opening goal and three more in the second period. Schwartzmiller also had two assists.

Logan Syrup had back-to-back goals in the first period to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead after the first period.

Syrup also had two assists in the game. Bozeman scored both of its goals in the second period. The goals came between Schwartzmiller’s first and second goals.

Kolton Wright scored the only goal in the third period.

Sheridan improves to 20-6 on the season and will travel to Helena, Montana, to face the Helena Bighorns Dec. 6-7.