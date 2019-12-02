SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:03 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 1000 block Sixth Avenue East, 12:14 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block West Works Street, 5:11 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:52 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 500 block Schiller Street, 2:18 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2400 block North Main Street, 8:39 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:21 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1500 block South Main Street, 6:40 a.m.

• Vehicle accident, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 9:04 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 9:48 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block West Loucks Street, 10:03 a.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block South Linden Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• RMA assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:39 a.m.

Saturday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:02 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:29 a.m.

• Medical, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:39 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block Kilbourne Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 10:34 a.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Halfway Lane, 11:56 a.m.

• Trauma, 1000 block Leopard Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Avoca Place, 4 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 84, 4:35 p.m.

• Trauma, 300 block East Works Street, 5:10 p.m.

• Trauma, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:06 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:52 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, 500 block Schiller Street, 2:18 a.m.

• Medical, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 7:18 a.m.

• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 7:22 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block Parkside Court, 8:11 a.m.

• Medical, 2400 block North Main Street, 8:39 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 12:32 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:20 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, 200 block South Thurmond Street, 3:21 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block South Main Street, 6:40 a.m.

• Trauma, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 9:03 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block West Loucks Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Medical, 800 block East Heald Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Medical, 700 block Broadway Street, Dayton, 1:40 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 2:37 p.m.

• Trauma, 500 block South Linden Avenue, 3:23 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 10:36 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block Scott Drive, 11:40 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 12:03 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:19 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:26 a.m.

• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 1:40 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:54 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Marion Court, 3:59 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, West 11th Street, 7:29 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, no location reported, 9:02 a.m.

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 9:11 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Heights Drive, 10:08 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:38 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 a.m.

• Counterfeiting, Illinois Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Harassment, North Custer Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Accident, East Burkitt Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Frackleton Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Welfare check, Huntington Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Court violation, East College Avenue, 2:01 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, York Circle, 2:51 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fourth Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 4:15 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 4:50 p.m.

• Animal found, Sheridan Avenue, 5:52 p.m.

• Animal injured, West Fifth Street, 6:23 p.m.

• DUI, no location reported, 6:48 p.m.

• Open door, West Brundage Street, 7:55 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Fifth Street, 8:41 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, no location reported, 9:11 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Sheridan area, 10:20 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Works Street, 11:29 p.m.

Thursday

• Illegal parking, East Montana Street, 12:57 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Demple Street, 1:25 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Spaulding Street, 1:41 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Florence Avenue, 1:43 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Florence Avenue, 1:52 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Highland Avenue, 2:07 a.m.

• Illegal parking, First West Parkway, 2:22 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:44 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 8:32 a.m.

• Death investigation, Gladstone Street, 9:24 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Animal incident, Fairway Lane, 11:27 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Heald Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Found property, West Fifth Street, 12:18 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 2:34 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:40 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, First Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 4:19 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:13 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:26 p.m.

• Animal found, King Street, 8:48 p.m.

• Animal found, Brock Avenue, 9:58 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Seventh Street, 11:58 p.m.

Friday

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 1:24 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:27 a.m.

• Death investigation, North Jefferson Street, 9:08 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Seventh Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Trespass cold, A Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Fraud, Zuni Drive, 11:30 a.m.

• Fraud, East Works Street, 11:40 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Long Drive, 11:54 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:04 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West Fifth Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:05 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Exeter Avenue, 2:53 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 14 westbound, 3:24 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 4:28 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Brooks Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Damaged property, Main Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sixth Avenue East, 6:39 p.m.

• Animal found, Schiller Street, 6:40 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Lewis Street, 7:50 p.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 7:53 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:06 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 8:53 p.m.

• Accident, First Avenue East, 8:57 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 8:58 p.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 9:13 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 9:30 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 10:36 p.m.

Saturday

• Animal welfare, East Seventh Street, 12:56 a.m.

• Dog at large, Burton Avenue, 8:45 a.m.

• Dog at large, no location reported, 8:59 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, York Circle, 9:53 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Dunnuck Street, 10:06 a.m.

• Dog at large, Horn Avenue, 10:25 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:11 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 p.m.

• Damaged property, Long Drive, 4:06 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:08 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Threats cold, North Main Street, 8:15 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 10:05 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, West Alger Avenue, 10:21 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:33 p.m.

• Minor in possession, West Loucks Street, 11:50 p.m.

Sunday

• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 12:56 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:52 a.m.

• Domestic, Martin Avenue, 2:57 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 3:10 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, no location reported, 7:25 a.m.

• Noise complaint, South Main Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 9:02 a.m.

• Welfare check, Delphi Avenue, 10:51 a.m.

• Harassment, West 12th Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Dispute all others, Big Horn Avenue, 11:21 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 1:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Sixth Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Gage Place, 2:19 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Water Street, 5:26 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Vista Street, 5:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan Avenue, 6:47 p.m.

• Warrant service, Wyoming Avenue, 8:04 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Sheridan Avenue, 9:04 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Scott Drive, 11:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Damaged property, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 10:53 a.m.

• Welfare check, Beckton Road, Dayton, 11:45 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 23, 8:14 p.m.

Thursday

• Trespassing, Acme Road, Ranchester, 7:34 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Soldier Creek Road, 12:45 p.m.

• Domestic, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 4:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bird Farm Road, 5:59 p.m.

• Animal incident, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 6:26 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 7:13 p.m.

Friday

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 7:22 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Highway 14 westbound and Halfway Lane, Dayton, 11:54 a.m.

• Open door, South Main Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 5, Parkman, 2:49 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 84, Dayton, 4:09 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 84, Dayton, 4:32 p.m.

• Welfare check, Black Mountain Drive, Dayton, 5:14 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Steamboat Drive, Dayton, 6:34 p.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 7:53 p.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 8:31 p.m.

Saturday

• Harassment, Harlequin Drive, 4:19 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Woodland Park Road, 1:45 p.m.

• Damaged property, Green Meadows Drive, 3:11 p.m.

• Dispute all others, West 17th Street, 10:42 p.m.

Sunday

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 a.m.

• Death investigation, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 1:33 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 8:07 p.m.

• Hit and run, Crooked Street and Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 10:44 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Soldier Creek Road, 11:41 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Nicholas J. Bell, 21, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Salvatore M. Brown, 31, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Sebastian M. Ehrler, 22, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Christina M. Rhodes, 31, Sheridan, failure to appear on warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Annette E. Trujillo, 55, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kyle W. Wood, 26, Sheridan, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance plant form, driving without interlocking device, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Thursday

• Ashley A. Foster, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Friday

• Jon J. Butler, 45, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sascha R. Hess, 28, Sheridan, AOAA sanction, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Justin W. Kremer, 48, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tenessa L. Love, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, failure to maintain liability insurance, out of county court, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Julie Medlock, 49, Sheridan, shoplifting, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Olivia H. Williamson, 20, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Jimmy D. French, 57, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance powder or crystal form under three grams, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Edmon B. Dixon, 37, Sheridan, interference with officer, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, out of county court, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Sara J. Nelson, 28, Sheridan, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremiah J. Yelmene, 33, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8

Number of releases for the weekend: 12

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 63