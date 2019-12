SHERIDAN — The annual High Mountain Holiday Bazaar will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ranchester.

The craft bazaar will include a free chili lunch, and breakfast items will also be served as a fundraiser for the Dayton Community Church youth group.

For additional information, contact Barbara Brackeen-Kepley at 307-655-2283.

The bazaar will take place at Ranchester Town Hall, located at 145 Coffeen St.