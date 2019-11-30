SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team defeated Rocky Mountain College’s junior varsity team 92-58 at home Friday.

The Generals had a six point lead entering half time and extended the lead to 30 points midway through the fourth quarter. Head Coach Ryan Davis said the Lady Generals did a lot of the little things right in the second half to build the lead. SC held RMC to 21 second-half points after allowing 37 in the first half.

SC used a zone full-court press in the second half, which proved effective. The Lady Generals forced 27 turnovers in the game, most of which came in the second half. The Lady Generals spend about 80% of practice working on a man-to-man press but it was the zone press that found success, Davis said.

Davis said the team came out more focused in the second half and finished shots better along with fighting for rebounds. SC and RMC were tied in the rebounding battle after the first half, but SC pulled down six more boards than RMC in the second half.

Davis said he does not know why the Lady Generals had trouble finishing close shots at times. SC was 35% from the field in the first half and was 46% from the field in the second half, ending the game 41% from the field.

SC started the game with a 30-17 lead but had a slow second quarter, scoring only three points midway through the quarter. Both teams were in the bonus early in the quarter, which slowed down the game.

The Lady Generals took a 43-37 lead into the half.

Davis said the number of fouls and the slow pace of the game could have affected how SC played and prevented them from putting defensive pressure on Rocky Mountain. SC had a lot of fouls in that occurred 90 feet from the basket or were unnecessary reach in fouls.

Madi Miller picked up two quick fouls and only played about 10 minutes in the first half Davis said.

But Miller ended the game with 30 points, shooting 12-19 from the field and 5-8 from 3-point range. Miller was one of the few players that finished consistently for the Lady Generals.

Also having a consistent night from the field was Cynthia Green, who was 60% from the field and ended with 18 points. Green was also 6-7 from the free-throw line.

Green was able to finish some tough shots from close range, shots she has not always made, Davis said. Green ended with eight rebounds on the stat sheet but Davis thinks she had more and will look at the film to re-stat the game.

Davis said he talked with Green at halftime, challenging her to not only go after 10 rebounds and earn a double-double, but to see how many rebounds she could pull down.

An area the Lady Generals continue to improve at is free-throw shooting. SC was previously shooting 59% from the field, Davis said. The Lady Generals shot 70% from the foul line against RMC. Davis said he wants the percentage to slowly climb to 75% as the year continues but is happy SC got to the line 33 times and earned 23 pints from the line.

SC plays Northwest 4 p.m. Saturday.