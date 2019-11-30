SHERIDAN — Dozens of downtown businesses opened their doors to Sheridan residents and visitors Friday to celebrate the annual Christmas Stroll. For some business owners, the Stroll is a time to reconnect with old friends. For others, it represents the start of a busy holiday shopping season.

Best Out West assistant manager Darla Judes said over the six years she has worked at the store, every Stroll is full of exciting holiday chaos. In preparation, Judes designed the windows including the main window, which aligned with the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce theme of Twelve Days of Christmas. Other windows were based on items that stood out in the store, like a Frosty the Snowman tree, she said.

“[My] favorite thing about it is the hubub and people being excited and people meeting friends on the street,” Judes said. “[And] running into each other in the stores and being happy to see each other.”

The event is a boost to small businesses throughout Sheridan and one of the top revenue days at Best Out West, Judes said. The exposure the store receives as people stroll through downtown sets the tone for the next month of holiday shopping — individual vendors boost their stock for the Stroll, she said.

Heidi Parker is the third-generation owner of Babe’s Flowers. Parker has seen every Christmas stroll since the event began. It’s a lot of work to prepare and Friday is a 13-hour day on her feet, with staff participating in the long hours, too. Parker spent six weeks before the event preparing decorations and hand-making 50 individual artificial silk arrangements.

Many flower shops all over the country host holiday open houses to debut ornaments, arrangements and gift items, Parker said. Soon after the Stroll began, Parker said Babe’s decided to advantage of the high quantity of people downtown with a holiday-themed open house to accompany the event.

The flower shop also benefits from increased sales, but exposure to new customers is worth just as much, Parker said. Visiting family members might remember Babe’s to send flowers to a Sheridan resident family member — she has maintained connections with people outside of Sheridan for years.

Past customers and friends who have moved away and return for Thanksgiving attend the Stroll year after year, coming back to say hello.

“As much as it’s a great sales night, it’s a wonderful social night,” Parker said. “To reconnect with people that you haven’t seen for a while…sometimes it’s only once a year they come home — whether it’s rodeo or it’s Thanksgiving.”

Parker said she usually can’t arrange for the store theme to fit with the citywide theme because she orders most stock for this season in April. Instead, she develops about 10 themes within the store to appeal to a variety of tastes.

About 500 people were expected to come through Babe’s in four hours Friday night. Seeing new faces in the store at a peak time of year when it’s a “winter wonderland” is a joy, she said.

Robby Smith, owner of Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery has also been open for every Christmas Stroll and is on the committee for the event. Over the years, the biggest change has been the effect on the community.

“I think it’s become a tradition,” Smith said. “Sort of like rodeo…people come home for rodeo and now people are starting to come home for Stroll.”

It’s a time when community comes together and the event represents a strong cooperation between town organizations, she said.