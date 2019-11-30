Though Thanksgiving is behind us, I wanted to talk about a tradition that I have been curious about: football on Thanksgiving. My family never really partook in a festive two-hand touch football game, but many do, and even more watch the NFL on Thanksgiving.

I hope you are as much of a fan of the sitcom Friends as I am. Season 3 Episode 9, “The one with the Football” is one of my favorite episodes. In true Friends style, they are spending Thanksgiving together, and while cooking and watching NFL, they decide to play a friendly game of two-hand touch football.

The episode provides an entertaining take on the American tradition of football on Thanksgiving. The longstanding tradition of having a family game of two-hand touch football on Thanksgiving is shown by siblings Ross and Monica as stories of competing for the ‘Geller Cup’ surface and the rest of the group quickly realize they should not have gotten involved in the sibling rivalry.

As the episode progresses in a leaf covered, small park in New York City, the characters continue their shenanigans, a person can see how a Thanksgiving pickup game of two hand-touch football might be fun. Talking smack with friends and family and attempting to be athletic on a day full of eating might be just what one needs to avoid the turkey hangover.

The tradition of pro and college teams playing on Thanksgiving goes back to the early 20th century and has been an American staple. Football on Thanksgiving is culturally unifying. Fans bond and create a tradition of watching their team with friends and family. Families bond and create memories by playing a traditional game of two-hand touch football. It’s a game on which people of all backgrounds can connect.

On this last day of November, as we look to December, I am ready to embrace winter activities. I am beyond excited to have Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area up and running this season. Having a ski area close to Sheridan is a huge asset, and the Sheridan Recreation District is happy to have the opportunity to collaborate on programs and trips with the organization.

Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are activities that will soon be on the horizon. Our community is very fortunate to have a group like the Black Mountain Nordic Club maintain and groom quality trails. Not only do they take care of the mountain, they have also taken on projects locally. If you utilize those areas, don’t forget to renew your membership for 2020.

Coming up Dec. 7 and 8 is the annual Winter Shootout youth basketball tournament for fourth- through eighth-grade boys and girls. There are already 58 teams signed up from Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota. We are very excited to welcome these teams to Sheridan and host a quality tournament.

For those of you looking to add some running events to your calendar, the Resolution Run 5k will be Jan. 4, 2020, in Thorne-Rider Park. This is a fun event and a great way to start an active new year.

As always, thanks for reading, and don’t let the temperature slow you down!

Seth Ulvestad is the executive director of the Sheridan Recreation District.