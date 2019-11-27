SHERIDAN — The Lions Club in Sheridan County will host its 45th annual Thanksgiving College Basketball Classic in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome this weekend.

Games begin at 2 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. The schedule of games is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 29:

2 p.m. — Northwest College vs. Casper College, women

4 p.m. — Northwest College vs. Sheridan All-Stars, men

6 p.m. — Sheridan College vs. Rocky Mountain College JV, women

8 p.m. — Sheridan College vs. Wyoming All-Stars, men

Saturday, Nov. 30:

noon — Casper College vs. Rocky Mountain College JV, women

2 p.m. — Northwest College vs. Wyoming All-Stars, men

4 p.m. — Sheridan College vs. Northwest College, women

6 p.m. — Sheridan College vs. Sheridan All-Stars, men

Cost for those attending are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for students per day. A 30-second four-shot challenge will also take place during the weekend’s events. For additional information, call Bill Rathburn at 307-674-7807.