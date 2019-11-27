SHERIDAN — The Lions Club in Sheridan County will host its 45th annual Thanksgiving College Basketball Classic in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome this weekend.
Games begin at 2 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. The schedule of games is as follows:
Friday, Nov. 29:
2 p.m. — Northwest College vs. Casper College, women
4 p.m. — Northwest College vs. Sheridan All-Stars, men
6 p.m. — Sheridan College vs. Rocky Mountain College JV, women
8 p.m. — Sheridan College vs. Wyoming All-Stars, men
Saturday, Nov. 30:
noon — Casper College vs. Rocky Mountain College JV, women
2 p.m. — Northwest College vs. Wyoming All-Stars, men
4 p.m. — Sheridan College vs. Northwest College, women
6 p.m. — Sheridan College vs. Sheridan All-Stars, men
Cost for those attending are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for students per day. A 30-second four-shot challenge will also take place during the weekend’s events. For additional information, call Bill Rathburn at 307-674-7807.