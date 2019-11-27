SHERIDAN — Looking down the Sheridan NA3HL Hawks roster, you’ll find players with hometowns from different areas of the United States including Alaska, Wyoming and the Midwest. As the season progresses, two players joining the Hawks have roots outside of the U.S. Forward Stepan Ruta is a native of Jaromer, Czech Republic, and goalie James Downie lists Cattai, Australia, as home. The hockey careers of these players have opened up opportunities for travel and new cultural experiences.

Ruta and Downie came to the U.S. looking for opportunities to play the sport they love and, they hope, to receive an offer to play college hockey in the U.S.

Ruta came to the U.S. after meeting Vaclav Prospal, a Czech Republic native and former NHL player, during a tournament held in the Czech Republic. Ruta was playing in the Czech Extraliga, the highest league the nation offers and played against a team from Tampa Bay, Florida, being coached by Prospal.

Ruta then moved to the U.S. and finished his final two years of high school while playing hockey in Tampa. Ruta, now 19 years old, started his NA3HL career in St. Louis, Missouri, last season before being traded to the Wisconsin Whalers, where he met Andy Scheib. Ruta started the year in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, playing in the Eastern Hockey League but decided the style of play was not for him and found his way back to Scheib and eventually to Sheridan.

Ruta said he decided to play hockey in the U.S. to gain a new experience, study in the U.S. and learn more English. Ruta said it is a long process to play hockey in college but hopes he earns an offer from a good school. Right now he is not sure what he will study.

Downie also had a long road to find his way to Sheridan. For the first nine years of his life, he spent time in England and Scotland, where his dad was a professional goalie. The family then moved to Australia, where Downie returns each Australian winter — summer in America — for offseason hockey play.

Downie came to North America when he was 12 years old, attending boarding schools in Canada. He spent two years at the Canadian International Hockey Academy in Rockland, Ontario, and two years at the Ontario Hockey Academy in Cornwall, Ontario. Downie, now 19 years old, played AAA hockey in Michigan before traveling to Louisiana to begin his NA3HL career earlier this year.

As Downie and Ruta traveled across North America for their hockey careers, they spent most of their time away from family, only having a few months during the summer to visit.

“It was difficult to start; slowly you learn to deal with it,” Downie said. “…I had to [learn certain things] by myself basically and develop as a human being individually.”

Ruta said his family made the decision together for him to pursue his academic and hockey career in the U.S. Although an ocean separates them, modern technology allows them to stay connected. When practice and workouts are done around midday in Sheridan, Ruta will call his parents and grandparents back home as they are preparing for bed, as an eight-hour time difference separates the family.

“[Family] always supports you and if you have some troubles you can talk to them. It is a good thing that we have phones in 2019 because it helps with everything,” Ruta said.

During their travels, Ruta and Downie have experienced different styles of hockey.

Ruta said each country and league have different styles of play. The EHL league Ruta started the year playing in was about an individual’s ability to score, while the NA3HL is more about team play.

Downie said the size of the rink is different between North America and Europe as well.

The rinks in the U.S. and Canada are more narrow and do not have as much space, leading to more physical games. In Sweden, where Ruta played, they focus more on skill. The larger rinks have more space for a player to operate and control the puck.

The difference in styles requires Downie to change his angles when he stands in the net.

Both players have seen the different cultures each country has to offer, too.

“Every country, in my opinion, has something good about it,” Ruta said. “In the U.S., I like the roads and I like the restaurants.”

Ruta said the U.S. has a lot more restaurants and fast food opportunities than the Czech Republic, where the expectation of residents is cooking at home.

Downie said the U.S. has more people heavily involved with everyday aspects of life while Canadians stay true to the stereotype of being the nicest people. Australia has a laid back culture, Downie said.

Downie hopes to earn a scholarship to a good college team and study kinesiology.

Ruta and Downie will also look for a way to play professional hockey if the opportunity presents itself, whether that is in the U.S. or another country.

Ruta said he is not making any concrete plans right now, knowing a new connection could lead him to college, a professional league or a job as a coach.