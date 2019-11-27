By Leo Wolfson, Cody Enterprise Via Wyoming News Exchange

CODY — After 15 months of litigation and court hearings, the Dennis Klingbeil murder trial saga is finally over in Park County. Judge Bill Simpson sentenced Klingbeil to life in prison without any opportunity for parole on Thursday afternoon.

“In either event he was going to prison for the rest of his life,” Mike Blonigen, special prosecutor for the state said. “Life (sentence) is life in Wyoming even without that designation.”

In Wyoming, inmates with life imprisonment sentences can be released if the governor commutes a sentence to a minimum and maximum term. Klingbeil, 77, will not be eligible even for this opportunity. Simpson spoke slowly and carefully with many pauses before issuing his deliverance.

“This truly is a tragedy of horrendous proportions,” he said. “It could have and should have been avoided.”

Lengthy testimony was delivered by both sides. Klingbeil and his attorney, Donna Domonkos, petitioned for a life imprisonment sentence, leaving the remote possibility for parole at some point in his lifetime.

“There’s not much difference between these sentences,” Domonkos said. “At this age, it’s about giving a man one small glimmer of hope to have left in life.”

Simpson also assessed a $10,000 fine, $250 in court fees and $6,187.72 in restitution with the sentence. This money will be paid from Klingbeil’s work in prison, as his assets have been frozen.

“I want to emphasize to you, don’t take this lightly,” Simpson said to Klingbeil. “This case is one that has impacted everyone in the courtroom.”

Restitution for $6,024.13 in counseling fees for Lanken had been requested prior to the sentencing but was rescinded because he had already been reimbursed from the Klingbeil trust.

A letter was read before the courtroom that was written by Brad Lanken, Klingbeil’s stepson.

“Certainly, he should not be allowed to enjoy freedom,” Lanken said. “He robbed her grandchildren of her golden years. I hope you show the same mercy for Dennis as he showed my mother.”

Lanken talked of the trauma that the murder of his mother, Donna Klingbeil, has caused his entire family. He also spoke to the lack of responsibility and consideration Dennis Klingbeil has shown since he shot his wife, blaming him for the event.

“If released, I fear he would attempt to harm me,” Lanken said in his letter.

It was revealed during the hearing that Klingbeil had been offered a plea deal about a month before the trial in August that could have avoided the 4 ½ days of hearings.

“It was made so (Klingbeil’s) sons and family would not be drug through trial and because of his age,” Blonigen said. “It was not because of lack of evidence.”

The deal would have included a guilty plea to manslaughter, a penalty only carrying a 20-year maximum prison sentence.