Christmas Stroll set for Friday

SHERIDAN — Just as families gather for the Thanksgiving holiday, community members will gather the following day to kick off the holiday shopping season and reconnect with visiting friends and family. The 24th annual Christmas Stroll will take place from 4-8 p.m. Friday on Main Street.

The event will include live entertainment in various stores, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, an array of food, giveaways, holiday decorations, shopping, fireworks and more.

Admission to the event is free and open to all.

For a list of what some participating businesses will offer that evening, see thesheridanpress.com/115821/christmas-stroll-roundup.

For more information, call the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485.

Warren Miller’s ‘Timeless’ to show at WYO

SHERIDAN — Warren Miller’s “Timeless” will show at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The ski film features legends like Glen Plake alongside newcomers like Caite Zeliff, Jaelin Kauf and Baker Boyd.

The film was shot on location in British Columbia, France, Austria, Switzerland, Colorado and Wyoming.

Tickets for the show cost $14.50 for adults, seniors and military members and $11.50 for students. Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

‘Totally Rad’ ski season kickoff party planned

SHERIDAN — Big Horn Mountain Radio Network has planned a “Totally Rad” ski season kickoff party for Saturday at Luminous Brewhouse.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature prize raffles, on-site ski waxing, season pass sales, food and ‘80s ski movies.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.

‘Get Caught Shopping’ campaign kicks off

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will kick off its fifth annual “Get Caught Shopping” campaign on Small Business Saturday, which is Nov. 30.

During this event, people who have purchased 2019 Christmas Stroll Buttons are encouraged to continue wearing their buttons while shopping at Stroll participating businesses. Chamber volunteers will be out looking for button-wearers shopping in local small businesses and will award those “caught” with Stroll buttons Chamber Bucks up to $250.

Over the course of the campaign, the Chamber will give away $4,000 in Chamber Bucks, a portion of which is provided by the city of Sheridan.

Get Caught Shopping will continue Dec. 7, 14 and 21.