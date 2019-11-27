SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will take place Dec. 3 at SAGE Community Arts.

The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m., allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in this month’s Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This month’s presenters include sculptor Kristin Lisbeth Tollefson of Bainbridge Island, Washington; fiction writer Jenny Zhang of New York City; creative fiction writer Rebecca Chace of Brooklyn, New York; mixed media artist Julie Nocent-Vigil of Santa Fe, New Mexico; mixed media artist Luis Recoder of New York City; and mixed media artist Sandra Gibson of New York City.

For more information, see www.jentelarts.org.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.