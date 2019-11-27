SHERIDAN — The next Phorge Makerspace tech meet-up will take place Dec. 2 from 5-7 p.m. at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Conference Room.

Lloyd Marsden, an engineer by trade, will share his experience reconstructing a hay wagon from his family’s farm.

He began in 2018, utilizing the remains of the hay wagon, pictures, standard wagon construction and some of his own recall. He realized early on that he would need drawings of the parts and assembly to make the parts fit the first time. The project covered three aspects simultaneously: measuring, designing and building a 3-D model using SolidWorks; building the physical parts and the solid model; and writing a dialog describing the construction details and methods.

The meet-up is an informal event aimed at connecting individuals with similar interests.

For additional information, call 307-675-1939.

The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Conference Room is located at 61 S. Gould St.