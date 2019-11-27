We have festive announcements for the next few days at The Sheridan Press!

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27

The Sheridan Press’ largest single edition of the year will land on your doorstep on Wednesday.

For one day, we deliver this special newspaper to all subscribers and non-subscribers — that’s more than 12,000 homes across Sheridan County!

Please note that our office will close at noon Wednesday. Because of the size and distribution of this edition, your newspaper will arrive later than usual that afternoon and evening. Thanks for your patience!

THURSDAY, NOV. 28

Happy Thanksgiving!

At The Sheridan Press, we are thankful for the strong community that we have been lucky enough to be a part of since 1887. Turkey trots, special elections, pool debates — all of the stories you read in our pages reveal the commitment of the people of Sheridan County.

We are closed Thursday, so our employees can enjoy traditions with their families. If you’re missing your daily newspaper, cozy up with local features from the latest Destination Sheridan! Our doors will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, and we will get back to sharing the latest news with you and yours.

And don’t worry, we won’t leave you hungry for information in the meantime. Explore our website for recipes, tips on your leftovers, ponderings on the meaning of Thanksgiving and everything you need to know about Black Friday and the Christmas Stroll.

FRIDAY, NOV. 23

We will reopen with regular hours at 8 a.m. Friday — and with a special offer. Enjoy 25% off all new print, online and gift subscriptions!*

Then, get in the holiday spirit with our cookie decorating party. Warm up during the Christmas Stroll as you create sweet ornaments, snowflakes and beyond with your friends at The Sheridan Press. Find us in the cozy cooking school on the second floor of Cottonwood Kitchen + Home on Friday from 4-6 p.m. The festivities are all complimentary, while supplies last, courtesy of Albertsons.

*Offer applies to all subscription levels only for new subscribers; no renewals. May not be combined with other promotions or discounts. No refund if subscription is canceled. Valid from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.