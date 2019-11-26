SHERIDAN — The 2019 All-State football team includes multiple athletes from Sheridan County.

In 1A, 11 athletes from Big Horn High School were voted to the team. Seniors Will Pelissier, Quinn McCafferty, Kyler Ostler Cutler Bradshaw and Nolan Rader were named to the team. Juniors Carson Bates, James Richards, Ayden Phillips, Christian Walker and Winfield Loomis along with sophomore Josh Thompson were named to the team.

Bradshaw was the defensive player of the year, Pelissier was the offensive player of the yea and Rader was the lineman player of the year.

Kirk McLaughlin was named the coach of the year and the Big Horn football assistant coaching staff was named the assistant coach of the year.

From Tongue River High School, senior Kyle Breen was named to the 1A All-State team.

The 4A All-State team featured multiple players from Sheridan High School.

Senior Ryan Sessions was named to the first team tight end and first team linebacker. Senior Toby Jacobs was named to the second team wide receiver and first team defensive back.

Senior Ethan Johnson was a unanimous choice for first team offensive line and was named to the first team defensive line.

Junior Quinton Mangus was named to the first team offensive line and was a unanimous selection for first team defensive line.

Senior Jacob Boint was named to second team quarterback and unanimous selection for first team at-large offensive player.

Senior Garrett Coon was a unanimous choice for first team running back and was named first team selection for linebacker. Sophomore Chris Larson was named to the second team defensive line.

Junior Kyle Meinecke was named to the second team defensive backs. Sophomore Carter McComb was named to the first team as a return specialist and sophomore Michal Greer was named to the second team as a kicking specialist.

Johnson was the unanimous selection for lineman of the year.