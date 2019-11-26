CASPER — U.S. Bank, led by Sheridan-based vice president/district manager Echo Kraft, earned statewide recognition at the U.S. Small Business Administration Wyoming District Office 2019 Lender Awards in Casper Nov. 20.

Lender awards honor lenders who distinguished themselves in the SBA loan marketplace. U.S. Bank had 15 loans approved, totaling more than $4.3 million, seven more loans and doubling dollars approved for the company last year, according to public affairs specialist for the SBA Wyoming District Office Jordan Belser.

The event also served as a reminder for Wyomingites to “shop small” and participate in this year’s Small Business Saturday, according to a press release from SBA. Small Business Saturday is held across the country the Saturday following Thanksgiving and Black Friday.