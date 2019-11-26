SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 10 block Whitney Way, 10:27 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 4:25 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, Heather Lane, 7:38

• Animal found, Highway 335, mile marker 2, 7:48.

• Death investigation, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:05

• Welfare check, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 8:38 a.m.

• Welfare check, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 8:57 a.m.

• Suicide, Ulm Road, mile marker 21, Clearmont, 12:06

• Court/violation, South Main Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 9:59 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Matthew J. Bates, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court

• Brody G. Castellow, 19, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court

• Levi A. Green, 40, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance plant form under three ounces, municipal court, circuit court

• Craig W. Sadler, 59, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance powder or crystal form under three grams, out of county court, circuit court

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 9