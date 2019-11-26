SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 10 block Whitney Way, 10:27 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 4:25 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Heather Lane, 7:38
• Animal found, Highway 335, mile marker 2, 7:48.
• Death investigation, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:05
• Welfare check, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 8:38 a.m.
• Welfare check, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 8:57 a.m.
• Suicide, Ulm Road, mile marker 21, Clearmont, 12:06
• Court/violation, South Main Street, 12:31 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 9:59 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Matthew J. Bates, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court
• Brody G. Castellow, 19, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court
• Levi A. Green, 40, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance plant form under three ounces, municipal court, circuit court
• Craig W. Sadler, 59, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance powder or crystal form under three grams, out of county court, circuit court
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 59
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 9