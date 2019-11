SHERIDAN — Rockapella will take over the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 8:15 p.m. Friday, just after the Christmas Stroll.

Rockapella is one of the most well-known a capella groups of all time.

Tickets for the show cost $35 for adults, seniors and military members and $22.50 for students. Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.