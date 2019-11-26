UCROSS — Ucross, an artist residency program and creative laboratory for the arts, recently announced the appointment of writer and scholar Scott Manning Stevens to its board of trustees.

Stevens (Akwesasne Mohawk) is associate professor of English and of Native American and indigenous studies at Syracuse University, and serves as the director of the Native American Indigenous Studies Program there.

“We are honored to have Scott join us at Ucross,” said Ucross President Sharon Dynak. “His broad experience with national and international cultural institutions aligns perfectly with our Ucross mission and our commitment to contemporary artists. He brings a depth of knowledge that will be invaluable to Ucross as we develop new artistic programming connected to our Art Gallery and the Raymond Plank Center, our Native American Fellowship and collaborative work across artistic disciplines.”

Stevens share Dynak’s enthusiasm.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work with everyone at Ucross involved with promoting the Native American Fellowship and helping to develop a variety of arts programs across disciplines and media,” he said. “Ucross offers artists the unique opportunity to step away from their routine practice and draw inspiration from the Wyoming landscape and a whole new group of fellow artists at various stages in their careers. It’s exciting to be part of such an institution, knowing it will have a lasting legacy in the arts.”

Stevens’ current research addresses contemporary Native American art and global indigenous issues as they impact museum curation, exhibitions and collections policy.

His board experience includes service on the board of trustees of the Adirondack Experience — the Museum on Blue Mountain Lake and he has been Fellowship Regional Liaison (upstate New York) for the Ford Foundation since 2014.

At Syracuse, Stevens also holds courtesy appointments as associate professor in the Department of Art and Music History and associate professor of religion. He is the founding director of the Newberry Consortium in American Indian Studies in Chicago, a consortium of 15 universities in the U.S. and Canada that offer doctoral degrees in indigenous studies; including University of Wyoming, Northwestern, Yale, Harvard, Princeton, University of British Columbia, University of Colorado, University of Minnesota and Vanderbilt. He holds degrees from Harvard University and Dartmouth College.