The season of giving is upon us! The community has begun to string up lights and hunt trees, bell ringers are appearing outside of local shops and individuals are planning their charitable gifts.

To introduce you to the range of giving opportunities in Sheridan County, The Sheridan Press invited local nonprofits to share their wish lists with the community. As you finish your holiday shopping, think about the missions of these organizations and consider adding one of their most wished for items to your cart.

The Advocacy & Resource Center

The Advocacy & Resource Center serves violent crime victims. Some families served have fled immediate violence and were forced to leave personal belongings and necessities behind. They may have little or no money. The center is in need of:

New, still in the package or with tags bras and underwear — all sizes

Baby wipes

Size 3, 4 and 5 diapers

New, full-size and unopened body wash, shampoo and conditioner, for kids too

Bath and hand towels

New pillows

Gift cards for gas and food

Brushes, hair-ties, hairspray

Small luggage and backpacks

For more information, see arcsheridan.org.

American Red Cross

This humanitarian organization provides emergency assistance, disaster relief and disaster preparedness education in the U.S. This year, the Red Cross is focusing specifically on disaster relief, including helping victims of Hurricane Dorian recover and rebuild.

For more information, see redcross.org.

Antelope Butte

Antelope Butte, a mountain recreation area, has partnered with Sheridan Junior High School to start an after-school program for cross-country skiing. This is an exciting opportunity for students from sixth to eighth grade to learn this life-long activity and explore what Sheridan has to offer in the winter. The nonprofit wishes for gear for students and supplies for the program:

Snow pants

Warm jackets

Hats

Gloves

Warm socks (not cotton)

Snow shovels and snow blowers

#2 pencils

Clipboards

Plain white printer paper

For more information, contact John Kirlin at john@antelopebuttefoundation.org.

Big Horn Equestrian Center

BHEC is dedicated to providing a complete facility for diverse equestrian and community events. In the next year, its team wishes for:

Plumbing, handy man for modest clubhouse projects

Big screen TV for media presentations, events and more

Portable small speakers and microphone

4-wheeler/ATV

For more information, contact Executive Director Sheila Blackburn at director@thebhec.org.

Compass Center for Families

The mission of Compass Center for Families is to advance family-centered, child-focused positive relationships. To help the children in its services, the team wishes for:

CASA volunteers to speak for a child; must be 21

Office supplies, such as paper, folders and general supplies

Postage

Gas cards

New toys, board games, craft supplies (please no stuffed animals)

Baby supplies

Telephone/cellphone cards

Snacks/juice for child care during Love and Logic classes

Easy to prepare foods for the supervised visitation families

Board of director volunteers

Financial donations

Estate planning/legacy gifts

For more information, contact Director Susan Carr at director@compass4families.org.

CHAPS

Children, Horses and Adults in PartnerShip’s mission is to provide high-quality equine therapies for youth, adults and veterans with physical, mental, social and/or psychological disabilities. Their team wishes for:

Scholarship funding for the veteran program

Haflinger harness for the driving program

12-foot-by-24-foot building for office space

Horse sponsors; covers hoof care, specialized medication and feed

Volunteers for lessons

2 gallons of white paint

Quart size bright colored paint

Fuel credit at Farmer’s Co-op

For more information, contact info@chapswyo.org.

The Community Cupboard

The Community Cupboard is a nonprofit at the Ranchester Community Church giving out food and clothing to Tongue River residents on Thursdays. They are in need of:

Two large upright freezers

Food donations

Men’s clothing

Volunteers

For more information, contact Karen Walters at 307-763-6879.

Dog and Cat Shelter

This nonprofit’s mission is to provide a shelter where unwanted and abandoned dogs and cats can be humanely housed until adopted to qualified homes. The shelter also cares for lost animals until they are reclaimed by their owners. The team wishes for:

Canned pumpkin

Kitten wet food

Enrichment toys for dogs

Kong toys for dogs

Peanut butter

Hot dogs (for training)

Martingale leashes

Dog beds

Cat beds

Cat towers

Pine litter

Volunteers

For more information, contact dogncat@fiberpipe.net.

Downtown Sheridan Association

This nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and promote historic downtown Sheridan to ensure future prosperity. DSA is seeking:

Volunteers for annual events, including Wine Fest, 3rd Thursday Street Festival and

Sheridan Farmers Market

Silent auction items for the Wine Fest fundraiser

Monetary donations

File folders

White board

Binders

For more information, call 307-672-8881.

Food Forest

Food Forest is dedicated to planting public food in public spaces. The team wishes for:

Donations for native flowering plants in a new bed

Donations for pavilion or gazebo

Volunteers for two hours on seasonal work days

For more information, see the Sheridan Food Forest Facebook Page.

Volunteers of America Northern Rockies

Volunteers of America Northern Rockies’ Homeless Outreach Program and Independent Living help those in Sheridan County struggling with housing needs. There is a great financial need to fill the gap between the necessities of the people they serve and the government grants that don’t fully meet those needs. This year, they wish for:

Financial gifts to help their clients with rent assistance, utilities, deposits, first month’s rent and other financial needs

Gas gift cards

Grocery gift cards

Laundry detergent

Male adult socks

Female adult socks

Night stays at local hotels

For more information, see voanr.org.

The Food Group

This nonprofit seeks to alleviate childhood hunger by providing nourishment to children who need it across Sheridan County. The Food Group wishes for:

Reusable bags/string bags

Full-size deodorant for girls and boys

Full-size shampoo/conditioner

Honey bears

Monetary donations

For more information, contact thefoodgroupwy@gmail.com.

Foster Grandparents of the Northern Rockies

Foster grandparents are low-income seniors who volunteer their time at local schools and childhood development centers. They work directly with children one on one that their teachers identify as needing some extra help. This holiday season, they are looking for:

Volunteers

Guest speakers for monthly meetings, with information to share about working with children or senior-related issues

Gift items or gift cards for seniors

Donations always welcome

For more information, call 307-278-9230.

Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns

Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns addresses the critical need for affordable housing by providing home ownership opportunities for Sheridan families in need. They serve families whose income is between 30 and 60 percent of the current median income, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for Wyoming.

This year, focusing on the Habitat ReStore, the nonprofit is seeking volunteers for sorting, pricing and merchandising donated items out for the public to buy.

For more information, see sheridanhabitat.org.

The Hub on Smith

The Hub on Smith celebrates, embraces and serves older adults. This year, The Hub wishes for:

Volunteers to help deliver meals and serve in the dining room

A clothes dryer for the Green Boomerang

For more information, visit Terri Hayden at 211 Smith St.

Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation

Joey’s strives to introduce children to the special and unique sport of fly fishing while fostering a lifelong passion and appreciation for the beauty of the outdoors. The team wishes for used fishing poles and/or fly rods for their students to rebuild.

For more information, contact foundation@joeysflyfishing.com.

Legacy Pregnancy Center

Legacy Pregnancy Center exists to embrace, encourage, and empower women and families facing an unexpected pregnancy by offering hope through educational, social, emotional, spiritual and practical support. All services are free of charge. The team wishes for:

iPad

Donations for medical services and programming

For more information on the offered services and programming, see legacypregnancy.org.

Life Link of Sheridan County

Life Link of Sheridan County is a community-based personal emergency response system. The system allows a subscriber to call for help any time day or night by the press of a waterproof button worn around the neck or on the wrist. Optional services include a fall detection pendant, a GPS location pendant, and a daily pill dispenser that announces when it is time to take medications.

The team wishes for donations, which are used to purchase equipment and provide services. Donations may be sent to Life Link of Sheridan County, PO Box 2095, Sheridan, WY 82801.

Lunch Together/Soup Kitchen

This group’s mission is to have no one go hungry in Sheridan.

Eight congregations work together to serve lunch Monday through Friday at First Congregational Church. They simply seek volunteers or food donations.

For more information, contact Pastor Doug Goodwin at 307-674-6795.

The Nature Conservancy

The mission of TNC is to “conserve the lands and waters upon which all life depends.”

Your gift of any amount to their Northeast Wyoming program helps to secure the future of conservation throughout the region, keeping this place that we all love wild and working for generations to come.

For more information, contact Erica Wood at 307-673-0992 or erica.wood@tnc.org.

Relay for Life

Relay for Life is the largest fundraiser of the year for the American Cancer Society. ACS is the leading donor to cancer research and new drug development. Locally, ACS services include rides to and from treatment, free wigs and a resource center at the Welch Cancer Center. The research they fund helps people in our community receive life-saving treatments. The local committee is requesting:

People who are passionate about fighting cancer to join the planning committee

Sponsor to purchase light post banners for Main St. that could be used each year

Event volunteers (would be a great opportunity for youth groups or other organizations to be involved)

Survivor dinner sponsors

Cancer survivors to attend the event to be honored and celebrated

New Relay teams

For more information, contact Michelle Edwards at 307-620-9075.

Rooted in Wyoming

Rooted in Wyoming has been building school and community gardens since 2016. The nonprofit seeks:

Volunteers to help with partnering garden programs throughout the county

Monetary donations to be used for tools, colorful garden decor and compost/soil for all the gardens.

For more information, contact rootedinwyoming@gmail.com.

SAGE Community Arts

SAGE’s mission is to inspire and build community through the visual arts. Operated by Sheridan Artists Guild, Et al, SAGE Community Arts houses two galleries and a workshop for educational events for residents of all ages. Their team wishes for:

Holiday shoppers in the Members’ Gallery retail space

Saturday reception volunteers

Gift certificates to Ben Franklin Crafts for art supplies

Monetary donations

For more information, contact 307-674-1970 or sageinfo@sageart.org.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army exists to meet human need wherever, whenever and however they can. When you give locally, you ensure that the people in your community get the help they need. Their team wishes for:

New or gently used jackets and coats (drop off at Martinizing Dry Cleaners by Nov. 30

Volunteer bell ringers

New and unwrapped toys for boys and girls age newborn to 17

New clothing for boys and girls age newborn to 17

Ham and/or turkey to feed local families

Donations to Red Kettle bell ringers — and offer a coffee or cocoa!

Volunteer sorters

Corporate or private sponsors for kettle sites

For more information and to volunteer, call 307-672-2444 or visit sheridan.salvationarmy.com.

Science Kids

Science Kids provides high-quality educational summer classes for children in northern Wyoming, in addition to partnering with local organizations to bring free science programs to communities throughout the year. The team wishes for:

A dry, mouse-proof place to store their bus

Volunteers for Science Saturdays and Unplug events

Support for scholarships

Class sponsorships

For more information, contact Executive Director Sarah Mentock at sarah@science-kids.org.

Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue

Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue is a volunteer-only nonprofit with a mission to rescue and rehabilitate special-needs cats, provide free and low-cost spay/neuter services to the local community and assist people who need help keeping their pets during difficult life situations. Their team wishes for:

Daytime volunteers to help with cleaning

Evening volunteers to care for animals

Weekend volunteers to clean and care for animals

Volunteers for fundraising events

Foster homes for animals

Kennel sponsors (engraved plaques available)

Cash/check/credit card donations

Donations of cleaning supplies (paper towels, bleach, garbage bags, dish soap, etc.)

Donations of cat food and litter

For more information, contact 307-461-9555.

Sheridan Community Land Trust

Sheridan Community Land Trust works to preserve our heritage of open spaces, healthy rivers and creeks, working ranches, wildlife habitat and vibrant history while expanding recreation opportunities to connect people with the places they love. To continue its mission, the team wishes for:

An 8-foot-by-10-foot shed to store tools for the Hidden Hoot and Soldier Ridge trails

An external hard drive

For more information, contact 307-673-4702.

Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum

The mission of the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum is to preserve and share our rich historical and cultural heritage of the Sheridan County area with present and future generations in order to promote a greater understanding of the American West. Their team is seeking:

Donations to fund replacement of 2007 server, 5TB external hard drive, projector screen (100 inches and projector

American West children’s books for education

Volunteers for education, maintenance and administration

Collections of Native American, archaeological and PK/WYO Rodeo items

For more information, contact 307-675-1150.

Sheridan County YMCA

The YMCA is dedicated to putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Their team wishes for:

Volunteers for mailings, sports coaches and ref and assistance for special events

Donations for Youth Scholarship program

For more information, contact 307-674-7488.

Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange

This nonprofit serves foster, adoptive and kinship, parents and children on the intricate and volatile journey of foster care. Their team seeks:

Packaged underwear and socks all sizes

Waterproof gloves

Baby wipes

Safety 1st Nursery Health Kit

Dry shampoo

Chapstick

Full-size hand lotion

Laundry soap fragrance free

Plastic soap holders

Monetary donations

Volunteers

For more information, see fosterhearts.com.

Sheridan Jaycees

The Sheridan Jaycees are the local chapter of the international JCI organization. Their mission is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. They provide opportunities to network, develop leadership and project management skills, socialize and volunteer in the community. The local chapter is seeking:

New members between the ages of 18-40 who want to make a positive impact on our community

A storage unit to store all of our gear for projects, awards, marketing materials, etc.

Chapter sponsors to support new projects and send members to national training events

Christmas Shopping Tour volunteers

For more information, contact Jamie Ostermyer at 307-763-1473 or Jenny Epperson at 307-461-0387.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation

Philanthropy plays a key role every day in supporting Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

This year, The Foundation is seeking contributions to Project Heartbeat, a program that purchases life-saving equipment for the Cardiac Catheterization Lab. Through the end of 2019, the William F. and Lorene W. Welch Foundation will match dollar for dollar donations up to $150,000. In addition, donations to Area of Greatest Need fund priority and immediate patient-care improvement needs in all departments at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. All gifts stay in Sheridan and help provide excellent, patient-centered care for the community.

For more information, visit sheridanhospital.org.

Uprising

This nonprofit confronts sex trafficking and exploitation in Sheridan County, Wyoming and beyond. Uprising aims to educate youth, vulnerable adults, parents, community members and professionals about protecting themselves and those they love from exploitation. They do outreach to provide valuable training to the community on recognizing the signs of human trafficking in an effort to keep Sheridan a safe place. The nonprofit wishes for:

$500 sponsors the full youth curriculum

$200 sponsors a parent/caregiver class

$100 sponsors one module of the youth curriculum

Youth volunteers for a youth advisory committee

Adult volunteers for outreach

For more information, contact 307-655-7511 or see the Uprising Facebook page.

Wyoming Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring professionally supported one-on-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Their team wishes for:

$10 to support a match activity

$20 to help recruit more volunteers

$30 to cover a volunteer background check

$50 to provide an after-school activity

$100 to support matching a Big and Little

$500 to support volunteer guidebooks and training

$1,000 supports a match for an entire year

Go to Kid Curious at 129 N. Main between November 21st and December 15 to select a Holiday gift for “Little”

Become a Big Brother or Big Sister

To get involved, contact info@wyobbbs.org.

WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

The WYO’s mission is to inspire, educate and entertain. Their team wishes for:

Backstage crew volunteers to load in and out, run spotlight, etc.

Funds to help install a Hearing-Loop system in the main stage and paint the theater

Show sponsorships

Patrons, old and new

For more information, contact Executive Director Erin Butler at ebutler@wyotheater.com.

Wyoming Senior Citizens Inc.

Founded in 1975, this nonprofit aims to meet the needs of Wyoming’s older residents and help them maintain their independence. Their team is looking for qualified caring seniors, age 55 years and older, on a fixed income to become a senior companion volunteer. Volunteers receive a tax-free stipend (does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits) to visit seniors at their homes.

For more information, contact Vernita Lackey at 877-634-1006.

Wyoming Wilderness Association

WWA works to protect public wild lands in Wyoming. Their team is seeking:

Snow shoes and cross-country skis

Gently used backpacking gear

Conference chairs

Standing desk

Long skinny tables

Engaged members

Active volunteers

Monetary gifts

For more information, contact 307-672-2751.

Would you like your nonprofit to be added to our Sheridan County nonprofit guide? Email headlines@thesheridanpress.com.