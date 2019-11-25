SHERIDAN — All-Conference football teams were announced Sunday by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

In the 1A East conference, Big Horn High School had 14 players named to the team, including seniors Will Pelissier, Quinn McCafferty, Cutler Bradshaw, Kyler Ostler and Nolan Rader; juniors Carson Bates, James Richards, Luke Mullinax, Ayden Phillips, Christian Walker, Gentry Latin and Winfield Loomis and sophomores Ethan Weiss and Josh Thompson.

Pelissier was Offensive Player of the Year, Bradshaw was Defensive Player of the Year, Rader was Lineman of the Year and Kirk McLaughlin was Coach of the Year.

Tongue River High School had one player named to the All-Conference team, senior Kyle Breen.

In the 4A West conference, which included Sheridan, Campbell County, Cheyenne East, Rock Springs and Laramie high schools, Sheridan had 21 individuals named to the All-Conference team.

Players included:

Senior Ryan Sessions: unanimous first team tight end and first team linebacker

Senior Lowden Askins: honorable mention tight end

Senior Toby Jacobs: first team wide receiver and first team defensive back

Sophomore Brock Steel: second team wide receiver

Junior Kyle Meinecke: honorable mention wide receiver and first team defensive back

Senior Wade Jacobs: honorable mention wide receiver

Senior Ethan Johnson: unanimous first team Lineman of the Year, unanimous first team offensive line and first team defensive line

Junior Quinton Mangus: first team offensive line and unanimous first team defensive line

Senior Joel Sayer: second-team offensive line

Junior Justin Vela: second team offensive line

Junior Gaige Vielhauer: honorable mention offensive line

Senior Camden McArthur: honorable mention offensive line, second team linebacker and honorable mention defensive at-large

Senior Jacob Boint: first team quarterback and honorable mention defensive back

Senior Garrett Coon: unanimous first team Defensive Player of the Year, second team

Offensive Player of the Year, unanimous first team running back, unanimous first team linebacker and honorable mention punter

Junior Izak Aksamit: second team running back and first team at-large offensive player

Sophomore Chris Larson: first team defensive line

Junior Matt Taylor: second team defensive line

Junior Reese Osborne: second team defensive back

Junior Zach Koltiska: honorable mention defensive back

Sophomore Carter McComb: unanimous first team return specialist

Sophomore Michael Greer: unanimous first team kicking specialist

Jeff Mowry was the Coach of the Year.