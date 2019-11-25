SHERIDAN — All-Conference football teams were announced Sunday by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
In the 1A East conference, Big Horn High School had 14 players named to the team, including seniors Will Pelissier, Quinn McCafferty, Cutler Bradshaw, Kyler Ostler and Nolan Rader; juniors Carson Bates, James Richards, Luke Mullinax, Ayden Phillips, Christian Walker, Gentry Latin and Winfield Loomis and sophomores Ethan Weiss and Josh Thompson.
Pelissier was Offensive Player of the Year, Bradshaw was Defensive Player of the Year, Rader was Lineman of the Year and Kirk McLaughlin was Coach of the Year.
Tongue River High School had one player named to the All-Conference team, senior Kyle Breen.
In the 4A West conference, which included Sheridan, Campbell County, Cheyenne East, Rock Springs and Laramie high schools, Sheridan had 21 individuals named to the All-Conference team.
Players included:
Senior Ryan Sessions: unanimous first team tight end and first team linebacker
Senior Lowden Askins: honorable mention tight end
Senior Toby Jacobs: first team wide receiver and first team defensive back
Sophomore Brock Steel: second team wide receiver
Junior Kyle Meinecke: honorable mention wide receiver and first team defensive back
Senior Wade Jacobs: honorable mention wide receiver
Senior Ethan Johnson: unanimous first team Lineman of the Year, unanimous first team offensive line and first team defensive line
Junior Quinton Mangus: first team offensive line and unanimous first team defensive line
Senior Joel Sayer: second-team offensive line
Junior Justin Vela: second team offensive line
Junior Gaige Vielhauer: honorable mention offensive line
Senior Camden McArthur: honorable mention offensive line, second team linebacker and honorable mention defensive at-large
Senior Jacob Boint: first team quarterback and honorable mention defensive back
Senior Garrett Coon: unanimous first team Defensive Player of the Year, second team
Offensive Player of the Year, unanimous first team running back, unanimous first team linebacker and honorable mention punter
Junior Izak Aksamit: second team running back and first team at-large offensive player
Sophomore Chris Larson: first team defensive line
Junior Matt Taylor: second team defensive line
Junior Reese Osborne: second team defensive back
Junior Zach Koltiska: honorable mention defensive back
Sophomore Carter McComb: unanimous first team return specialist
Sophomore Michael Greer: unanimous first team kicking specialist
Jeff Mowry was the Coach of the Year.