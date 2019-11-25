SHERIDAN — As the winter sports season starts across Sheridan County, the Arvada-Clearmont High School boys basketball program will be under new leadership as Cameron Spade is head coach for the Panthers this year.

Spade has been at Arvada-Clearmont School as a paraprofessional teacher for two years and has previously coached junior high boys and girls basketball. He coached both teams last season and helped with the high school programs, traveling with the Lady Panthers during the regional and state tournaments.

Spade said helping with the varsity teams was a good learning experience.

With Spade at the school for the past two years, he has already interacted with the players.

“I know most of them pretty well,” Spade said. “I think we have a lot of hard workers and a lot of kids that will do pretty much anything you ask them to on the court so that is always exciting as a coach.”

The work ethic of the Panthers will be put to the test under Spade, who looks to play a “fast and furious” brand of basketball. Spade said he believes there are a few players that would run through a brick wall if asked. That mentality will help when the Panthers are on defense.

Spade said he will see what his personnel will look like when the season begins. He plans on running a full-court defense and using turnovers forced by an aggressive defense to increase fast-break opportunities. He knows the players as students and individuals but needs to learn about them as athletes.

Spade said he is basing a lot of his strategy and coaching from his own high school playing days at Buffalo High School. He is curious to see if he can find success at the 1A level with the strategy. Buffalo won state titles during his freshman and junior years, giving him insight to what a successful program can look like.

Spade said he also plans to implement professional development aspects into the basketball program in areas including haircuts, the way players act on the court and team dress on away trips.

Spade first considered a career involving coaching during his sophomore year at Sheridan College. He was a member of the soccer team both years in college and was injured during the end of his sophomore season. While sitting on the sideline, his coach would ask him what he saw on the field, giving Spade a feel for a coaching job.

Following his two years at SC, spade attended Black Hills State University where he finished his degree.

Spade said he likes to see the growth of the players from the beginning to the end of the year. He does not always see the growth every day, but when looking back over the course of the season it is rewarding to see the progress players make. The Panthers will first take the court for games Dec. 13-14 while attending a tournament hosted in Upton.