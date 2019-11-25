Generals win two on road

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s basketball team won both games on the road Saturday and Sunday.

The Generals defeated Lake Region State College Saturday 86-70. SC had a 40-30 lead at halftime. SC was led by Brett Thompson with 30 points, who was 6-3 from 3-point range. JoVon McClanahan had 20 points and nine assists. Hayden Peterson led the team with seven rebounds.

On Sunday, the Generals defeated North Dakota State College of Science, 100-94. Five Generals had double-digit points. Marcus Stephens led the team with 24 points. Abdul Shanunu had 17 points and nine rebounds.

SC is now 7-3 on the season and will play the Wyoming All-Stars Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at home.

Lady Generals split weekend games

The Sheridan College women’s basketball team defeated LRSC 76-74 in overtime Saturday. SC had a 30-28 lead at halftime and entered the final quarter trailing 41-45.

The teams were tied at 65 at the end of regulation. Maddison Roush scored 28 points for the Lady Generals, going 5-7 from 3-point range. Alexandra Trosper had 12 points and 8 rebounds.

SC lost to NDSCS 75-59 Sunday. SC was down 23-5 after the first quarter and trailed 45-22 at halftime. Roush had 22 points and six rebounds in the game.

SC is now 4-4 on the season and will play Rocky Mountain JV 5:30 Nov. 29 at home.

Hawks win two games in OT

The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks played the Great Falls Americas Friday and Saturday, winning both games in overtime.

Friday Kamden Sengheiser gave the Hawks an early lead in the first period and a goal by Peyton Kesselhon in the second period gave the Hawks a 2-0 lead. Two shots moved past Luke Fundator in the second period and with no goals being scored in the third period of play, the game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation. Just more than a minute into overtime, Justin Schwartzmiller earned the Hawks a 3-2 victory.

On Saturday, Schwartzmiller found the back of the net in the first period to start the scoring in the game. Steven Delikat extended the lead to 2-0 in the second period but the Americas cut the lead to 2-1 heading into the third. Blake Billings scored early in the third period but three goals in a row by Great Falls gave the Americans a 4-3 lead midway into the third period. Schwartzmiller tied the game at 4, sending the game into OT. Logan Syrup scored the game-ending goal more than two minutes into overtime.