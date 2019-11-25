Tasting Library to host Bunco for Benefits

SHERIDAN — The Tasting Library will host Bunco for Benefits from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

All are invited to come play the game and help raise funds for Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies. The cost to play is $10 per person. Prizes will be awarded.

The Tasting Library is located at 700 N. Main St.

Turkey Trots set for Thursday

SHERIDAN — The tradition of getting in a quick run before a Thanksgiving feast will continue this year with two events.

On Thursday at 10 a.m., a fun run for all ages will begin at Kendrick Park. The event will feature a 1-mile children’s run and a 2.8-mile run. The cost to participate is $5 per person or $20 per family. Registration is available at bit.ly/2rfqVyY.

Also on Thursday, the Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a 5k Turkey Trot. The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the TRVCC location in Dayton. The cost to participate is two cans of nonperishable food per person or $5 per person for preregistration and $10 for day-of registration. For additional information, see trvcc.org. A prize will be awarded for the best turkey costume.

SAGE opens Taft exhibit

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts has invited members of the public to a new exhibition in the nonprofit’s gallery titled “John W. Taft: Bighorns and Beyond.” The exhibition features 20 new oil paintings of scenes in and around the Sheridan area and Bighorn Mountains.

Taft is an award-winning, nationally known artist currently living in Colorado. Taft’s work has received a number of awards and honors — most recently, “Best Signature Award of Excellence” at the 2018 Oil Painters of America National Exhibit.

An artist reception for the show will take place Dec. 5 from 5-7 p.m.

Taft has made various ties to the Bighorn Mountains area over the years.

“Following college, my youngest sister joined me on a cross-country trip from Buffalo, New York, to Los Angeles,” Taft said. “…One stop along the way was Buffalo, Wyoming, for lunch. We were born in Buffalo, New York, and figured we had to stop there. I loved the area, and we continued our drive west over the Bighorn Mountains. I told her I should just forget the job, find work on a local ranch and start painting. By the time we arrived in L.A., that was still a distant thought.”

Having previously taken a workshop from T. Allen Lawson (a Sheridan native) in Maine, Taft drove from Colorado to attend Lawson’s artist talk and reception for Lawson’s “Hometown” Exhibition at SAGE in November 2018. During this reception, Taft met current SAGE Board Treasurer John Dick, and an idea was formed for Taft to have his own exhibition at SAGE in 2019.

Taft will also be the juror for the 10th annual National Juried Show at SAGE in May 2020, and will teach a four-day landscape painting workshop June 4-7, 2020.

For additional information on the “John W. Taft: Bighorns and Beyond” exhibition, contact SAGE Executive Director Kendra Heimbuck at director@sageart.org or at 307-674-1970.

SAGE is located at 21 W. Brundage St.

Note: Press Pass members are invited to an exclusive lunchtime preview at SAGE on Dec. 5 from 12-1 p.m. The free event will include bites from Verdello, a gallery walk and an artist talk. RSVPs are required; email presspass@thesheridanpress.com.