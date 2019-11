SHERIDAN — Big Horn Mountain Radio Network has planned a “Totally Rad” ski season kickoff party for Saturday to be held at Luminous Brewhouse.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature prize raffles, on-site ski waxing, season pass sales, food and ‘80s ski movies.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.