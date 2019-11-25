SHERIDAN — Warren Miller’s “Timeless” will show at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The ski film features legends like Glen Plake alongside newcomers like Caite Zeliff, Jaelin Kauf and Baker Boyd. The film was shot on location in British Columbia, France, Austria, Switzerland, Colorado and Wyoming. Tickets for the show cost $14.50 for adults, seniors and military members and $11.50 for students. Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084. The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.