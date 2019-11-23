SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sandy Fitzpatrick wanted to be a police officer from the time she was very young. In 1999, she took the opportunity to realize her dream with a patrol position at the Sheridan Police Department. Now, after 20 years of dedicated law enforcement service, Fitzpatrick has retired to begin a career in nursing.

After about five years with the SPD, Fitzpatrick moved to the SCSO as a patrol deputy because she needed a change and a fresh start, Fitzpatrick said. She lost her 18-year-old daughter, Kaleigh, who was abducted and shot in Sheridan in 2004. Fitzpatrick was on duty at the time and responded to the call.

Fitzpatrick said she felt supported while dealing with that loss, but she spent many years struggling day to day with depression. It became difficult to care about something as trivial as a neighborhood dispute, she said.

Her time as a school resource officer was helpful during that time, she said. While the pain of a loss never goes away, she and her son supported each other — moving on is difficult but necessary, she said. When three more sons came into her life, they helped fill a void, she said. In her work interacting with the public, Fitzpatrick said she often thinks about Kaleigh looking down on her and works to make her proud.

Fitzpatrick’s four sons and parents are proud of her career of service and excited to see where the next chapter takes her, she said. Not many people make it through 20 years in law enforcement.

It has been rewarding to maintain connections with students, Fitzpatrick said. Some of the children she worked with as an SRO are raising their own children in Sheridan schools today.

“There’s still that connection out there that you don’t realize you make,” Fitzpatrick said. “You hope you make a connection and then when you see it later on, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s what I wanted to do.’”

Citizens should remember law enforcement officers are people who want to return home to their families at the end of the day too, Fitzpatrick said. If they seem uncaring, it’s often the result of a necessary heightened awareness of their surroundings, she said. Every call or traffic stop could potentially end their life, even in a relatively safe place like Sheridan, she said. It’s a balance between vigilance and compassion.

Whether a small issue or a major crime, responding with respect and compassion is crucial, she said. Overall, Fitzpatrick said she values leaving a situation with someone feeling better or safer than when they called in need.

Some of the biggest challenges in her law enforcement career included responding to suicides. One experience almost made her want to quit, she said. Eventually, the connection she made with a family who suffered a loss became a source of strength for her to continue in law enforcement.

While it is painful to relive memories of loss in her own life, Fitzpatrick said she realized the relationship she built with the family and others with whom she connected after her own loss could be replicated to help others. Her children were always proud of their mother as a police officer and Fitzpatrick told herself she wouldn’t quit until she was done, she said.

Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said he has worked side-by-side with Fitzpatrick for 20 years and has witnessed her strength and ability to touch many lives. Fitzpatrick is an asset to the community and truly cares about law enforcement work, Thompson said.

It was an honor to work with her, as Fitzpatrick is possibly the strongest human being he’s ever met, he said. Working through a heartbreaking loss and continuing in law enforcement isn’t something many people could accomplish.

It is difficult to fill a position like Fitzpatrick’s, Thompson said, but he looks forward to a fairly flawless transition bringing Ashley Hoyt into the patrol deputy position after Hoyt’s 10 years in the detention center.

Fitzpatrick’s focus in law enforcement has been to help others, even in difficult times when arrests are necessary or altercations ensue, she said. She appreciates knowing when she has improved someone’s life.

Her favorite case involved an undercover sting operation that put a child molester in prison for life. While it was difficult for the victim, it also freed the victim from a terrible situation, Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick started in law enforcement at 33, with a college education and some life experience already under her belt. Some women have faced significant challenges as police officers but Fitzpatrick said she thinks being a woman often helped diffuse interactions with the public. When a fight was about to break out, some saw her as a daughter, mother or sister, she said.

When Fitzpatrick left the SRO position, she wasn’t ready to come out of the schools, she said. Leaving caused her to rethink what she wanted to do after retirement. She starting taking prerequisite classes in fall 2017, while still working full time on patrol. She started the nursing program in August 2019.

It was bittersweet to leave her law enforcement family behind on her last day, Nov. 16, she said. The pure excitement that began her career faded a bit over the years and some days were mundane. But dedication and an ability to make a difference led her back to work through each challenge she faced. Looking back, 20 years went by quickly, she said.

“I love my law enforcement family so much,” Fitzpatrick said. “I love who I work for, I love who I work with, I love everything about it.”

Fitzpatrick said she hopes people remember that she wanted to make Sheridan a better place to live for the community. With a new career in nursing, Fitzpatrick is looking forward to continuing to help others but in a different way — and to be free of wearing a vest and belt, she said.