Re: Press editorial, Nov. 16

Regarding The Press editorial of last week “When Politics Get Ugly: Reclaim the Middle,” I believe the authors have a fundamental misunderstanding about the nature of the divide.

When we’re talking about a matter of opinion, finding common ground is clearly the goal, and we all want to live in safe, happy communities, but as James Baldwin said, “We can disagree and still love each other, unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.”

Our current moment is characterized by this latter divide. People of conscience do not resist the current administration out of sour grapes or some “difference of opinion.” We stand in opposition because this administration, and my neighbors who support it, promote a vision, enforced through policy, that denies the humanity of our black, immigrant, refugee and LGBTQ brothers and sisters. When faced with a blatantly white supremacist attack on civil liberties, one does not “find the center.” One fights to protect the oppressed.

Martin Luther King reminds us that there must be things that one can never “adjust” oneself to. Racism, xenophobia, homophobia, misogyny, transphobia, concentration camps: these are all things to which I will proudly remain “maladjusted.”

Josh Hanson

Sheridan

Impeachment hearings unfair

Re: President Trump

Recent actions by Congressman Adam Schiff, D-California, remind me of an infamous judge most historians have long since forgotten, Judge Roland Freisler.

Freisler was the president of the “People’s Court” in Adolf Hitler’s murderous National Socialist Germany, from Aug. 20, 1942, until Freisler’s death on Feb. 3, 1945, courtesy of a wonderful Boeing B-17 bomber.

Freisler appointed himself judge, jury and executioner for anyone who dared to challenge Hitler’s tyrannical National Socialist police state. In the short time Freisler sat on that bench, 90% of defendants received either the death penalty, or life imprisonment. Over 5,000 defendants received the death penalty.

While tyrant Adam Schiff has presided over the specious House impeachment investigation, Schiff has repeatedly refused to allow Republican House members, or their counsel, to ask any substantive questions of any of the Democrat witnesses. Nor will Schiff allow Republicans to call any of their witnesses.

In any lawful, American court, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. In Adam Schiff’s kangaroo court, President Trump is presumed guilty until proven innocent. Adam Schiff has violated President Trump’s First, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights in an attempt to overthrow a duly elected president.

The whistleblowers are Democrats.

Roger Stone is facing life in prison for allegedly lying to Congress. Adam Schiff lies to the American people every day. Yet, Schiff is a free man.

In Ecclesiasticus 20:27, God said: “A thief is better than a man that is always lying, but both of them shall inherit destruction.”

Remember those words well, Mr. Schiff.

John Fafoutakis

Sheridan