CHEYENNE — Leadership Wyoming kicked off celebrating its 20th year as a leadership program with a series of events last week in Cheyenne. The first-ever Alumni Summit was held Nov. 14 and included 150 Leadership Wyoming alumni in attendance.

“Watching Leadership Wyoming alumni connect and inspire each other is like watching lightning in a bottle,” Executive Director Mandy Fabel said in a press release. “It is a powerful group of leaders who are committed to each other and to Wyoming. The outcome of the Summit’s conversations will no-doubt be seen for many years to come.”

During the evening of Nov. 14, Leadership Wyoming co-hosted a reception with the University of Wyoming College of Business where Leadership Wyoming Founder Bill Schilling was honored and granted status as an “Honorary Alumni” of Leadership Wyoming. Schilling was the founder and executive director of the program from 1999-2017 and saw more than 700 graduates through the program.

“It is an honor to celebrate Bill and his many contributions to this program and state,” Leadership Wyoming Board Chair Wendy Smith said. “We are grateful for the foundation and legacy he built for Leadership Wyoming.”

Schilling noted that being honored by Leadership Wyoming is not just a tribute to him, but to the program’s graduates and supporters.

“Wyoming’s landscape is better because of Leadership Wyoming,” he said. “It defines the best of Wyoming. Experiencing the energy and camaraderie of this evening will be a lasting memory for me.”

The following day Leadership Wyoming welcomed four new board members, including:

• Josh Fuller — Residing in Jackson, Fuller is the strategic projects manager for Jorgenson Engineering. He was a member of the Leadership Wyoming class of 2019.

• Bryant Hall — Currently living in Casper and hailing from Cody, Hall is the client treasury services specialist for Hilltop Bank. Hall serves in one of two designated spots for non-graduates of the program.

• Ron Harvey — A long-time resident of Worland, Harvey is the owner and operator of Ron’s Sanitation and Sprinkler Service. Harvey previously served as a county commissioner and currently serves on the Wyoming Business Council. He was a graduate of the Leadership Wyoming Class of 2013.

• Heidi Peterson — Residing in Laramie, Peterson is the executive director to the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce as well as many other statewide and regional associations. Peterson was a member of the Leadership Wyoming Class of 2009.

Additional Leadership Wyoming Board Members include Wanda Burget, Randy Bruns, Bill Knickerbocker, Lindsey Krause, Tom Saprony, Tim Shepperd, Tom Scott and Wendy Smith.

Leadership Wyoming is a nonprofit organization operating a nine-month, cohort-style leadership program for leaders across the state of Wyoming. There are more than 800 Leadership Wyoming graduates from the 20-year history of the program. For more information, see www.leadershipwyoming.org.