SHERIDAN — AARP Wyoming honored Sheridan’s Clarence Montano as its Community Action Volunteer of the Year. Montano was presented with his award by AARP Wyoming during its Volunteer Recognition Dinner in Sheridan on Nov. 20.

Montano is one of the leaders of Sheridan’s Community Action Team, which is a group of local volunteers and is consistently one of the state’s most active. This year the Sheridan Community Action Team was a mainstay at events, such as Sheridan’s Third Thursday, in addition to a number of other efforts such as the team’s work on care packages for deployed soldiers in October.

Montano is originally from Colorado, but has lived in Wyoming for the past 25 years, after moving from Oregon. Montano retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2000, after working in the VA Health Care System. Montano joined AARP as a volunteer in 2015. His first project was the annual Souper Bowl, a food drive in which residents are asked to predict the Super Bowl winner by donating to food bins decorated with the colors of the teams participating in the NFL title game. The Souper Bowl collected over 750 pounds of food in 2019.

Among the highlights of the Community Action Team was the inaugural Sheridan Veterans Golf Tournament, which saw 58 participants take to Kendrick Golf Course on June 15. Montano headed up the planning and execution of the tournament, along with representatives from the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, the Sheridan VA Health Care System, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Volunteers of America. The tournament sponsorships made it possible for a number of veterans and active duty military to take part in the tournament.

Montano is joined in his AARP activities by his wife, Stella Montano. They have been married 45 years and have two children.

Aside from AARP activities, Montano loves to hunt, fish, garden, golf and read. He is a veteran, having served 13 years, with more than three years on active duty and 10 years in the Army Reserves or Air National Guard.