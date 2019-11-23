BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will offer free admission Nov. 29.

The museum’s national advisory council is sponsoring the day of activities, which will include a scavenger hunt, bird walk with Jackie Canterbury of the Bighorn Audubon Society at 10 a.m., deals at the museum store, tours of The Brinton Ranch House, the opportunity to dine at the Brinton Bistro and printmaking workshops.

Jim Jereb will teach two printmaking workshops, one beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the other beginning at 1:30 p.m. The workshops are free but limited to 12 participants. Those interested in the workshops may sign up at thebrintonmuseum.org.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.