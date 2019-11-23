The Sheridan College men’s basketball team is primarily made of freshmen, with only two sophomores on the roster. This led to young players stepping in quickly to fill roles for the team.

Early in the season, JoVon McClanahan stepped up to any role first-year head coach Cody Ball has needed. McClanahan stuffs the stat sheet every night, averaging 22.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 8 assists in the seven games he has played this year. He leads the team in all areas.

“Trusting my game and being in the gym,” said McClanahan on why he has found success early in the season. “Having confidence in myself that I can perform at a high level every day and being a hard worker.”

While the stats are great, Ball said McClanahan’s on-court leadership has really helped the team. With a team full of freshman there is always the concern of who will take on the leadership role.

McClanahan has answered the call by organizing the team while on the court, acting as an extension of the coach. He leads vocally and by example, Ball said.

While McClanahan leads the team in scoring, he classifies himself as a pass-first guard and is always looking to set up his teammates to score.

McClanahan said he uses his quickness to attack the rim. This sucks in the defense, allowing him to kick the ball out to an open teammate.

Sharing the ball around has been a staple of the young Generals team. McClanahan said each player brings something unique to the table, and overall the team has good basketball IQ. McClanahan is one of the more consistent scorers for the team but multiple players on the team have ended the night as the highest scorer.

This has prevented teams from focusing on just one player, allowing the team to be unpredictable and hard to stop. The Generals developed good team chemistry and trust in each other to make a play, McClanahan said.

Ball said the Generals are a short team with the starting lineup consisting of three or four players at six feet tall or shorter.

There are pros and cons to being a small team, McClanahan said. Instead of focusing on the negatives, the Generals use the pros of having smaller and quicker players to increase the tempo and set the pace of the game.

Ball said McClanahan does a good job of knowing when the Generals should push the ball down the court, looking for a fast break opportunity and when they need to slow down and set up the offense.

McClanahan leads the team in rebounding as a 5-foot-10 point guard, to which Ball credited his hard work and willingness to play tough inside the paint.

While winning the rebound battle is a key factor in winning games, McClanahan said the Generals are not naturally gifted at rebounding and focus on making sure they are boxing out opponents.

The Generals are 5-3 on the season so far and played closely with Western Nebraska Community College, one of the top teams in the region. McClanahan said better shooting on the Generals’ side and WNCC not having as hot of a night would have led to a victory for the team.

McClanahan said the team need to continue to work hard as the season progresses and good things happen to those who work hard.

SC is back in action Nov. 23-24, traveling to Devils Lake, North Dakota to face Lake Region State College on Saturday and North Dakota State College of Science on Sunday.