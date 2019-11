SHERIDAN — Four football players from Sheridan County were named to the 2019 Super 25 team. From Sheridan High School, Jacob Boint and Garrett Coon made the list. From Big Horn High School, Carson Bates and Will Pelissier earned spots.

Every year, the Super 25 team is announced by the Casper Star-Tribune. The team is composed of the 25 best football players in the state, regardless of school classification or positions. Stats, staff observation and coaching input are taken into consideration.