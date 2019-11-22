SHERIDAN — When hockey players enter the North American Tier III Hockey League, they understand trades are a possibility. Players may have to pack up their items to move to a new team.

“It is a business,” said head coach Andy Scheib. “It is tough, you do not want to do it any time of the year… In my position, you do not necessarily want to make a trade, but at the end of the day, it is necessary to do it.”

Members of the Sheridan Hawks do not focus on that aspect of the league. Instead, they focus on hockey.

“You take it one day at a time; you do not really worry about that kind of stuff,” said Trevor Timm. “It will come if it comes. You just try to play hockey and play your game; you do not want to think about it too much.”

Players focusing on hockey is the best way to remain on a team.

Scheib said players that do the little things right, play hard and listen to the coaches have a good chance of remaining with the team.

Scheib compared it to an everyday job. If you do not show up to work, there are consequences.

Not every trade is executed because of poor performance. Scheib said he is trying to fit the pieces of a puzzle together and find the best fit for the player and the team.

Alex Kesler said having the right coach and team chemistry is crucial to a player’s success. The Alaskan native originally started his NA3HL career with the Breezy Point North Stars before being traded to the Wisconsin Whalers, now known as the Hawks following their move to Sheridan.

As the trade happened, Kesler said he was unsure if he wanted to continue to play hockey. He found the right fit with the Whalers and has a good feeling his location is secure.

Kesler is an assistant captain for the Hawks.

The Hawks added Stepan Ruta during the middle of the season. Ruta played on the Whalers last season and decided to try the Eastern Hockey League, a Tier III league, to start season. Ruta said the EHL is a good league that advances players to the college level but the style of play was not for him. The EHL style has players attempting to play on their own while the NA3HL is more team-oriented.

“I am not the type of guy to skate through five guys to score a goal,” Ruta said.

Making the calls to trade or move a player is not an easy decision but sometimes it is the right direction for the player’s advancement, Scheib said.

Recently Justin Schwartzmiller received a call to practice with the Bismarck Bobcats, a Tier II junior team in the NAHL. Ruta said the goal for every player is to play at a higher level.

“Those are the types of calls you hope to get every day, for the kids that are putting in the work and getting rewarded for their efforts, those are the ones you want to see every day,” Scheib said. “You never actually want to get rid of a kid on your team, but like I said, it is a puzzle so sometimes you have to.”

The Hawks will be on the road, facing the Great Fall Americans Nov. 22-23. Great Falls is second in the division.

The teams split the first meeting in Sheridan Oct. 4, and the Hawks have advanced their record to 11-1 since then.