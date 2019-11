SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:04 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No calls reported

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:51 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Valley View Drive, 5:10 a.m.

• Dog at large, Second West Parkway, 7:50 a.m.

• Dog at large, Montana Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:53 a.m.

• Barking dog, Gladstone Street, 9:53 a.m.

• Barking dog, Gladstone Street, 9:54 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 10:23 a.m.

• Welfare check, Smith Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:43 p.m.

• Stalking, Broadway Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Tschirgi Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:42 p.m.

• Civil dispute, College Meadow Drive, 4:04 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Canby Street, 4:07 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 5:26 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:00 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, South Linden Avenue, 7:20 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Gladstone Street, 7:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 8:21 p.m.

• Mental subject, Bannock Drive, 8:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:34 p.m.

• Alarm;burglar, 10:40 p.m., Coffeen Avenue

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 12:55 a.m.

• Road hazard, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 7:50 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dutch Creek Road, Banner, 10:45 a.m.

• Court violation, South Main Street, 4:35 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Third Avenue, Ranchester, 10:03 p.m.

• Death notification, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 11:04 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Kenneth W. Dolzadelli, 29, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeanette L. Godwin, 32, burglary, forgery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Robert E. Parish, 55, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Friday

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 2