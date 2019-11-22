CTG continues ‘True West’ performances

SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild will offer few more performances of “True West” at the Carriage House Theater.

The play, written by Sam Shepard, tells the story of two brothers left alone in their mother’s suburban Los Angeles home who find themselves falling back into vicious patters that have haunted their family for years. As their self-destructive behavior spills into the world around them, each man is forced to look at his own limitations, and neither likes what he sees. The play was a finalist for the 1983 Pulitzer Prize for drama. It is rated R.

Tickets for each show cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, military members or students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office located at 42 N. Main St., by phone at 307-672-9084 or online at wyotheater.com. Tickets may also be purchased one hour prior to curtain at the Carriage House box office.

Performances will be offered Friday and Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday starting at 2 p.m.

All shows will take place at the Carriage House Theater, located at 419 Delphi Ave.

Bazaar planned at Sheridan Inn

SHERIDAN — A holiday bazaar will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sheridan Inn.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at the event aimed to help people complete their holiday shopping.

The Historic Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.

Clearmont to celebrate centennial

CLEARMONT — Incorporated as a town Nov. 28, 1919, Clearmont residents will celebrate the town’s centennial this weekend. On Saturday, a series of activities have been planned. At 11 a.m., cake will be served and a special lunch will be offered at Clearmont Elementary School. The lunch will be offered through 2 p.m. and will feature barbecue beef or pork sandwiches, chicken and chorizo corn chowder, cheesy broccoli soup, chips and more. The cost for lunch is $8 per person.

Souvenirs marking the 100th-year occasion will also be available.

For more information, call the town of Clearmont at 307-758-4465.

Clearmont Elementary School is located at 1601 Meade Ave. in Clearmont.

Holy Name to host Harvest Festival

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School will host a Harvest Festival from 4-7 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature a chili supper and dance, along with a silent auction featuring student art.

The dinner of chili and a cinnamon roll or a hot dog and chips will cost $5 per person.

For more information, contact the school at 307-672-2021.

Holy Name Catholic School is located at 121 S. Connor St.

WYO opens for next round of ‘The Met Live in HD’

SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a screening of The Met Live in HD beginning at 10:55 a.m. Saturday.

The screening will feature Philip Glass’ “Akhnaten,” which tells the story of a pharaoh, his revolutionary rule and his complete downfall. The show features jugglers and acrobats, too. The estimated run time of the show is 3 hours, 31 minutes.

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults and seniors and $11 for students. Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the WYO box office, located at 42 N. Main St.

Volunteers invited to help decorate Trail End

SHERIDAN — Staff at the Trail End State Historic Site have invited folks to help decorate the mansion for its holiday events.

Staff and volunteers will gather Saturday at 9 a.m. to ready the mansion for the season. Organizers expect they’ll wrap up decorating by about 1 p.m.

They’ve also extended an invitation to help take down the decorations Jan. 4 at 9 a.m.

For additional information, contact staff at the Trail End State Historic Site by calling 307-674-4589.

The mansion is located at 400 Clarendon Ave.