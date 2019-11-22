SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts has invited members of the public to a new exhibition in the nonprofit’s gallery titled “John W. Taft: Bighorns and Beyond.” The exhibition features 20 new oil paintings of scenes in and around the Sheridan area and Bighorn Mountains.

Taft is an award-winning, nationally known artist currently living in Colorado. Taft’s work has received a number of awards and honors — most recently, “Best Signature Award of Excellence” at the 2018 Oil Painters of America National Exhibit.

Originally from western New York, Taft studied design and art at Rochester Institute of Technology, and then at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. His work took him from Los Angeles to Minneapolis and then to New York City where he worked as a designer and art director for a number of design groups and television networks. When his career moved toward “hands-off” design roles, Taft yearned for “hands-on” work and began painting when he could find time between work and a growing family. In 2004, an opportunity presented itself to move west with his family to Colorado to begin painting in earnest.

Taft has made various ties to the Bighorn Mountains area over the years.

“Following college, my youngest sister joined me on a cross-country trip from Buffalo, New York, to Los Angeles,” Taft said. “…One stop along the way was Buffalo, Wyoming, for lunch. We were born in Buffalo, New York, and figured we had to stop there. I loved the area, and we continued our drive west over the Bighorn Mountains. I told her I should just forget the job, find work on a local ranch and start painting. By the time we arrived in L.A., that was still a distant thought.”

Having previously taken a workshop from T. Allen Lawson (a Sheridan native) in Maine, Taft drove from Colorado to attend Lawson’s artist talk and reception for Lawson’s “Hometown” Exhibition at SAGE in November 2018. During this reception, Taft met current SAGE Board Treasurer John Dick, and an idea was formed for Taft to have his own exhibition at SAGE in 2019. Taft will also be the juror for the 10th annual National Juried Show at SAGE in May 2020, and will teach a four-day landscape painting workshop June 4-7, 2020. For additional information on the “John W. Taft: Bighorns and Beyond” exhibition, contact SAGE Executive Director Kendra Heimbuck at director@sageart.org or at 307-674-1970.

SAGE is located at 21 W. Brundage St.

Note: Press Pass members are invited to a free lunchtime gallery walk and artist talk with John W. Taft at SAGE on Dec. 5 from 12-1 p.m. Learn more, and RSVP.