SHERIDAN — The tradition of getting in a quick run before a Thanksgiving feast will continue this year with two events.

On Nov. 28 at 10 a.m., a fun run for all ages will begin at Kendrick Park. The event will feature a 1-mile children’s run and a 2.8-mile run. The cost to participate is $5 per person or $20 per family. Registration is available at bit.ly/2rfqVyY.

Also on Nov. 28, the Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a 5k Turkey Trot. The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the TRVCC location in Dayton. The cost to participate is two cans of nonperishable food per person or $5 per person for preregistration and $10 for day-of registration. For additional information, see trvcc.org. A prize will be awarded for the best turkey costume.