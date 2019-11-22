SHERIDAN — AARP Wyoming honored Nancy Drummond of Sheridan with its Lifetime Achievement Award during the organization’s 2019 Volunteer Recognition Dinner in Sheridan Nov. 20.

Volunteering and working for the betterment of others has long been a part of Drummond’s life. She has been doing the Medicare/Medicaid consults for the Wyoming State Health Insurance Information Program since 1995.

Drummond is also a very active member of AARP Wyoming’s Sheridan Community Action Team and the executive director of North Main Association. In 2019, North Main Association applied for and received $11,700 to fund a new gazebo, picnic table and nine benches along the North Main Trail in Sheridan. The gazebo and handicapped accessible picnic table will be close to the parking lot for easy access.

Originally from Detroit, Drummond moved to Sheridan with her husband in 1980. They have three children, five grandchildren and two pets.

Drummond said she loves retirement but remains active in the community. Drummond also shares her seamstress skills with Sheridan through her business, Alterations by Nancy.