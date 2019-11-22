SHERIDAN — Jeff Shideman is a new family nurse practitioner at Sheridan Memorial Hospital Internal Medicine, but he’s no stranger to Sheridan or Wyoming.

Originally from Minneapolis, Shideman moved out West for a position in Buffalo. Utilizing his first degree in wildlife biology, he took a job doing seasonal field work. While in Buffalo, Shideman was introduced to his wife through a mutual friend and has been in Wyoming ever since.

“It’s my 14th year in Wyoming and my family and I have bounced around,” Shideman said. “We’ve lived in Sheridan, Pinedale, and we’ve been in Cody for the past 10 years.”

Health care has always been an interest to Shideman. He took first aid classes in high school and college, and had the opportunity to turn it into a career in Wyoming.

“While working in Pinedale I had the opportunity to volunteer with an ambulance service and fell in love with health care at that point,” Shideman said. “I turned it into a full-time job and went back to school to be a paramedic, then to nursing school, and it worked out to me being a nurse practitioner.”

Shideman recently graduated from the University of Wyoming with his nurse practitioner degree and before that he graduated with his second bachelor’s in nursing. Before going back to school for nursing, he was a paramedic for 10 years in Cody. He then did primary care nursing at a clinic for three years in Cody. Shideman completed his nurse practitioner internship at Sheridan Memorial Hospital this past summer and was immediately drawn to the culture.

“I really liked everyone I worked with and the culture here. Everyone was very friendly and supportive of me when I was here as a student. The way the staff worked really well together, (which) isn’t something you see everywhere,” Shideman said. “That was one of the big draws for me.”

A father to two boys, he loves spending time with them in the outdoors hunting, fishing and camping.

“I’m excited to able to spend time with my family, and to live in an area where we can do everything we enjoy as a family,” Shideman said. “Sheridan offers a lot of what we like to do and it’s a good place for my boys to grow up and go to school.”