Since I arrived in Sheridan, just over two years ago now, I’ve been keeping you up on what I see in and around town. I am astounded at the generosity of everyone in the community — individuals, agencies and the local churches.

Having said this, I am a little bit concerned that over the next couple of months, you all are going to get a bit frazzled.

We all tend to run ourselves ragged trying to make sure everyone has the best Thanksgiving and Christmas possible.

If I could throw each of you a “lifeline,” I would. Since I can’t, the very best I can offer is to put your focus on the cross. There is no better peace than that found in the love of God, through the teachings of Jesus and experiencing the Holy Spirit moving among us and within you.

Personally, I don’t know how I would have made it through hard times without God in my life. God wants that for you too, and it doesn’t cost anything.

Jesus said: “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened” (Matthew 7:7-8).

As for holiday activities, we can offer you some respite with our Last Friday free concert. Our Last Friday in November falls on the Sheridan Stroll evening.

We will be offering live music between the hours of 4-8 p.m. at the Stroll. In addition, market stalls inside will feature Christmas crafts, baking, original artworks, vintage jewelry and a sleigh out front where you and the family can take photos, just for fun.

I’ll look for you there! In the meantime, may God bless you and keep you always.

Rev. Dr. Sheila Naismith is affiliated with First Congregational United Church of Christ.