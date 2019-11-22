SHERIDAN — A man found guilty of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery Oct. 24, 2018, appealed to the Wyoming Supreme Court in reference to testimony given at the two-day trial in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan.

Jorge F. Gonzalez-Chavarria was found guilty of the two counts.

During testimony, the victim reported specifically not being strangled by Gonzalez-Chavarria, although photographic evidence and testimony from emergency responders interacting with the victim of the crime — which occurred June 2, 2018 — and days following proved otherwise during the trial.

Gonzalez-Chavarria appealed his conviction, claiming the district court erred in admitting the testimony of the victim’s treating physician for truth of the matter asserted after ruling the testimony would be admitted only for impeachment, according to the supreme court decision.

The defendant also argued evidence was insufficient to establish the elements of strangulation.

After reviewing facts of the case, testimony from the trial and other evidence, state chief justices concluded the evidentiary ruling against the doctor’s testimony was not an abuse of discretion. They also found the evidence was more than sufficient for the jury to reasonably find Gonzalez-Chavarria guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of each element of his crimes, according to the decision.

The defendant still faces deportation, having been found guilty of a felony offense and not holding citizenship in the U.S. Probation was considered, but not granted, during his sentencing.

He was sentenced to two to three years in prison for the strangulation charge and six months incarceration for the domestic battery charge, running simultaneously with his first sentence.