SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council voted to earmark $225,000 in surplus funds from the previous fiscal year to go toward updating the city’s outdated computer network this week, an initial step in what city officials expect will be a crucial, but expensive, project.

The total cost of updating the city’s software could be upwards of $800,000, according to estimates provided by Sheridan Treasurer Karen Burtis, depending on how many software modules the city decides to upgrade. Burtis said the project would likely be split up over a three-year period, with the software vendor the city selects upgrading different portions of the city software each year. That schedule would allow the city to break up the total cost of the software upgrade over three city budgets.

Burtis said the city would attempt to use supplemental funds, future surplus funds and money from the city’s General Fund to pay for the upgrade over that period. If those sources prove to be insufficient, Burtis said the city would draw on contingency funds from the city’s One-Cent Optional Sales Tax revenues.

While upgrading the city’s software is a significant undertaking, city officials said it is long overdue.

The city’s computers currently operate on software from 1998, Burtis said. Not only is that software less efficient than modern software, she said the city also struggles to find the proper support. Because the software is so old, the number of professionals that have the expertise to maintain and repair machines running the software is dwindling.

“The company that we’re using right now doesn’t maintain their software that well and doesn’t have very good customer service,” Burtis said. “And it’s just a completely antiquated product that they’re not really even offering support for anymore.”

City Administrator Mark Collins said auditors will be presenting the city’s audit report in late January or early February and will comment on the fact that the city’s software is extremely outdated and recommend upgrading.

Burtis said the total cost of upgrading the city computers could be offset by future savings resulting from efficiencies created by the new software. Burtis stressed. however, the city would not know for sure whether these savings are achievable until staff has seen firsthand what the new programs are capable of She noted that modern software includes more automated processes than the software the city currently uses, which could save city staff — and therefore the city at large — labor hours. Updated software could also let the city bring processes it currently contracts to third parties, like sending out utility bills, in house.

According to the rough schedule Burtis presented to council, the city could have an request for proposals draft finished sometime in December or January and begin advertising that RFP in late January. Respondents would have until late February to submit proposals and the city would select a vendor sometime in May, after viewing software demonstrations from the vendors selected as finalists and checking references for those finalists. If the process proceeds according to Burtis’ schedule, she said the project could begin in mid-July.

Because of the cost, and the long- term implications of the software upgrade, Councilor Patrick Henderson said the city would have to be extremely thorough in selecting a vendor.

“This is a huge, huge item and we need to be really careful on this,” Henderson said.

The city plans to appoint an advisory working group that will consist of city department directors, administrative assistants, treasurer’s office staff, city council members and outside volunteers from cities, like Casper, that have gone through the process of upgrading municipal software and Sheridan College to oversee the process.