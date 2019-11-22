SHERIDAN — The holidays can be a difficult time for people who have experienced recent loss, family changes or a post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis, said Megan Mack, Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System assistant chief of mental health. But there are ways to manage those feelings and memories, to experience positive mental health during the holidays.

Mack guided a discussion about signs, symptoms and methods of managing “holiday blues” at The Hub on Smith Thursday.

Not everyone was raised in a cheerful, safe family environment, so pressure to spend more time with family members than usual around the holidays may not be a welcome gift, Mack said. Some veterans may have memories of being deployed over a holiday during their service and could experience challenges with returning to civilian norms.

Putting exercise on the back burner until after the holidays, eating and drinking more than usual and changes in sleep habits are common stressors for most adults during the season, all of which can influence mental health, Mack said.

Thousands of messages from movies and television shows perpetuate an ideal for what the holiday season is supposed to look and feel like, she said. Travel, gifts, food and general holiday spending can quickly increase financial demands.

The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will increase holiday spending by 4% this year compared to 2018, totaling more than $30 billion over the season. The average individual will spend more than $1,000 on gifts, food, cards and decorations.

Common holiday stressors that most Americans experience include family, finances and physical stressors, Mack said. Holidays can act as anniversaries of unpleasant experiences or highlight difficult changes that have come about since the last holiday season.

For an aging population like Sheridan’s, a change in health and mobility may come into sharp focus during a time when physical stressors like shopping, cooking, cleaning and general busyness are common, Mack said. A senior may have moved from walking with a cane to a wheelchair, for example.

Lois Bell, director of Help at Home program, said The Hub community generally takes notice if someone starts to behave differently and might need help. Those who are battling with a loss of mobility or bodily function might start to show signs of needing additional mental health support as well — she keeps an eye out for what could be helpful and supportive.

Symptoms of holiday blues are similar or identical to depression and other mental health diagnoses, Mack said. Headaches, insomnia, hypersomnia, changes in appetite, agitation, anxiety, unnecessary feelings of guilt, inability to concentrate clearly and decreased interest in regularly enjoyed activities or people are common symptoms.

It’s important to recognize the challenges individuals can face around the holidays and approach people with understanding, Mack said, especially for those who can recognize a change in a person’s baseline behavior.

For people with a diagnosis of PTSD from any traumatic experience, it can be helpful for friends and family to know what environments may cause additional stress. While someone might appear distant or emotionally closed off, it’s important not to take it personally.

“That’s one of the tell-tale pieces of PTSD, feeling disconnected — everyone is so happy,” Mack said. “But not really feeling that organically for themselves…most people that I work with that have this diagnosis, that feels terrible to them. They know it. They know they should be excited…but they just can’t feel that feeling right now.”

Providing the space and opportunity to take a step back from a challenging social situation can be a great gift for someone with PTSD.

For caregivers, building a rapport of respect and trust with a client can help open a space to share more intimate details about triggers or supports for their mental health, Mack said.

Bell agreed that accepting others as they are can be a gift on its own — understanding their social capacity and asking how best to support them even if a person needs to step back and take some time alone. Exercising self care and self respect can help others know what to do to help as well, Mack said.

Even without a mental illness diagnosis, aging populations are at increased risk of experiencing holiday blues. Still, working through grief is different for everyone, she said.

Beyond seasonal changes in behavior and habits or experiencing holiday blues, older adults are at an increased risk for suffering from depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I feel like grieving takes as long as it takes,” Mack said. “And so, it’s a journey. It might be 20 years and if you’re crying on Christmas 20 years later, who cares? That means, how lucky that you had such a good relationship that it still matters.”

Normalizing both positive and negative emotions and accepting feelings of grief for ourselves and others can help improve difficult situations, she said.

Relaxing expectations, accepting and extending gratitude, communicating openly and planning ahead can prevent the holiday season from becoming overwhelming.