SHERIDAN — Earlier this week, Sheridan College Director of Bands and Jazz Studies Eric Richards traveled to Ashland, Montana, to lead the Montana School District 1 Honor Band for its annual District 10 Honor Festival performance, giving students at smaller schools a chance to rehearse and perform at a higher level than their typical band practices.

Richards spent Monday and Tuesday leading more than 60 students in rehearsal and conducted a performance Tuesday evening at St. Labre Indian Catholic High School in Ashland. The band is comprised of students selected from the 10 schools in Montana School District 10.

Richards was invited to serve as guest conductor by St. Labre Band Director Patrick Maloney, who knew Richards from his work with the Sheridan Community Concert Band. Maloney has brought Ashland students to Sheridan in the past to perform with the community band.

“It’s just a great opportunity for them when they all get together, to be in a full-size band of 60-plus people, a lot of them don’t have that opportunity, and with Dr. Richards being able to work with them, it was a fantastic opportunity for our students,” Maloney said.

Richards practiced with the band eight hours a day Monday and Tuesday before the performance.

“It’s a good challenge for all involved, two days of practice with people you’ve never played along with before, as high school students,” Maloney said.

Richards said it’s an intense experience, and he tries to treat the students like professionals.

“You work very hard. We have a compressed rehearsal experience. You essentially put a half-hour concert together in a couple of days of rehearsal,” Richards said. “So they made great progress and they played really well. It was fun.”

Despite the rushed schedule, Richards tried to relate the material to students’ coursework.

“I’m also trying to talk about important points in the music that highlight things they may have talked about in class, that this particular moment in the piece illustrates either this kind of musical idea or in this particular piece the composer’s trying to paint this picture,” Richards said.

As an example, Richards mentioned Larry Daehn’s “As Summer Was Just Beginning,” written as a tribute to actor James Dean.

Richards selected the music for the event and sent it to the students a month in advance for practice on their own. The group opened with a Spanish march by Jaime Texidor called “Amperito Roca” in a style called ‘passo doble,’ which translates to two-step or double-step.

Richards said the most challenging portion of the concert was the first movement from Gustav Holst’s First Suite in E-flat, a symphonic suite for wind band.

The band closed with Joseph Compello’s “Gypsy Dance,” “a really exciting and rhythmic work with some cool percussion parts” typically found in Balkan music, Richards said.

Maloney said his students’ performance is always elevated after doing the honor groups.

“They were all fantastic people, from a humanity standpoint. It was great to work with them. They were very well-behaved,” Richards said. “As a group, they rose to the challenge.”

The concert also featured a performance by the district’s Honor Choir, led by Burns High School Band and Choir Director Anne Schatz, who grew up in Sheridan and studied music at Sheridan College. The choir is also composed of about 60 students.

“I know that the students were really impressed with both of our conductors. They learned a lot, they got a lot out of the two days, and it’s a great opportunity for our students,” Maloney said. This Sunday at 2 p.m., Richards will lead the Sheridan College Trombone Choir and Concert Brass Ensemble in the first annual Brassfest at First Presbyterian Church.