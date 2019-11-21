SHERIDAN — Sheridan native Kirby Coe-Kirkham entered the final day of a 54-hole tournament Nov. 3 in Hawaii tied for 10th. In addition, he has been selected to participate in the Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase Feb. 10, representing the University of Wyoming, where he is currently a sophomore student-athlete.

Coe-Kirkham will be paired with a professional golfer and play the Rivera Country Club in Los Angeles, California. Last year 14 teams were represented. The player with the lowest score will participate in the tournament at the end of the week. He will also meet Tiger Woods.

In Hawaii, Coe-Kirkham was paired with two nationally-ranked players from Clemson and Georgia, including Georgia’s Trent Phillips, who ended up winning the tournament.

Coe-Kirkham shot two under par to earn 10th place in a tournament fielding eight teams ranked in the top 50 for college. UW head golf coach Joe Jensen said Coe-Kirkham held his own against the tough competition and, for the most part, was shot-for-shot with the players from Georgia and Clemson on the final day.

“I was really encouraged, though, because I did not notice a night-and-day difference between where they are at and where I am at,” Coe-Kirkham said. “It gave me more confidence and that I am really close to being an elite-level player like the guys we were playing with.”

Kirkham knows he has not yet reached his best and needs to continue to improve if he wants to become an elite player.

“Just a few little improvements, just a little more consistency,” Coe-Kirkham said. “Once I get that dialed in, I think I can compete with pretty much anyone in the country.”

Jensen said Coe-Kirkham has taken a step in the right direction in his progress as a player and still has plenty of room to grow. Improving his consistency will allow for better finishes. Jensen said he believes Coe-Kirkham is a player that can compete for tournament titles as long as he continues to work hard and improve.

Coe-Kirkham ended the fall portion of the season with three finishes in the top 10 and five finishes within the top 20, the most on the team. Coe-Kirkham played in six tournaments during the fall and shot 17-under par in the final three tournaments of the year. As a team, the Cowboys shot under par in four of the six tournaments.

Jensen said experience is invaluable for an athlete and an added year of maturity allowed Coe-Kirkham to have a good start to his sophomore year. The first year allowed Coe-Kirkham to adapt to the training routine and life as a college student, leading to him becoming comfortable. Coe-Kirkham is also a naturally smart player adding to the golf game. On road trips, Jensen knows Coe-Kirkham completes his school work done and will continue to succeed in the classroom.

Coe-Kirkham said the reason he was able to have a good start to the season was entering the year with more confidence. The top golfers in college have a solid mindset and expect to win when they enter a tournament.

Just because he had a solid fall does not mean the spring will yield the same results. Coe-Kirkham learned that lesson the hard way last year, struggling early in the spring.

To avoid another early spring slump, Coe-Kirkham said he will make sure to maintain his mechanics. He already had to improve his swing and putting to reach the level he is at and knows he still has room to improve.

Wyoming is not a golfing destination in the winter but luckily for Coe-Kirkham and his teammates, they have access to an indoor practice area at Glenn “Red” Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie, allowing players the same practice opportunities indoors as they would outside. While on break and returning home to Sheridan, Coe-Kirkham plans on utilizing the golf simulating facilities at the Powder Horn Golf Club.

Jensen said players will be practicing four times a week and many more will be putting in extra work. He said in January, most of the UW golf team will be in Arizona competing as individuals in tournaments. Coe-Kirkham and the rest of the golf team will compete Feb. 17-19 in LaQuinta, California, at The Prestige at PGA West tournament.