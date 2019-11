SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Mental subject, South Main Street, 12:02 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:57

• Public intoxication, Dow Street, 3:25 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Sherman Avenue, 8:54 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Papago Drive, 10:48 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Papago Drive, 10:49 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 11 a.m.

• Welfare check, Pioneer Road, 11:06 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:09 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Brock Avenue, 11:25 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Kentucky Avenue, 12:13 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Kentucky Avenue, 12:37 p.m.

• Runaway, North Linden Avenue, 12:47 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Crook Street, 2:31 p.m.

• ZPF violation, North Custer Street, 2:31 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Park Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Threat, South Main Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Vicious dog, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 4:22 p.m.

• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:10 p.m.

• Runaway, Warren Avenue, 5:35 p.m.

• Citizen assist, East Fifth Street, 6:42 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:11 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Sugarland Drive, 8:08 p.m.

• Animal dead, West Loucks Street, 8:08 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Jefferson Street, 8:40 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 9 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, no address reported, 9:01 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Street, 10:52 p.m.

• Runaway, Avoca Place, 11:04 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Livestock loose, North Park Road, 10:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 17th Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Fraud, Gulch Road, 11:18

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:35 p.m.

• Simple assault, Main Street, Dayton, 2:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Water Street, Clearmont, 6 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 9:25 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue and Woodland Park Road, 10:03 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Anthony E. Cash, 24, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cody E. Knode, 30, Sheridan, AOAA sanction, district court, arrested by SPD

• Dion A. Plentyhawk, 36, Wyola, Montana, shoplifting, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 2