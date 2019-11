SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College music department will offer its first-ever Brassfest at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature the Sheridan College Trombone Choir and the Concert Brass Ensemble, led by Eric Richards, SC music director.

The event will take place at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2121 Colonial Drive.

The concert is free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact erichards@sheridan.edu.