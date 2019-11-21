SHERIDAN — Staff at the Trail End State Historic Site have invited folks to help decorate the mansion for its holiday events.

Staff and volunteers will gather Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. to ready the mansion for the season. Organizers expect they’ll wrap up decorating by about 1 p.m. They’ve also extended an invitation to help take down the decorations Jan. 4 at 9 a.m.

For additional information, contact staff at the Trail End State Historic Site by calling 307-674-4589.

The mansion is located at 400 Clarendon Ave.