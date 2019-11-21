SHERIDAN — This Giving Tuesday, Antelope Butte Foundation representatives hope to inspire generosity by rallying support for 2019-2020 winter season skiing and snowboarding instructors.

Giving Tuesday aims to unleash the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world by encouraging people to give back Dec. 3, and throughout the year. For the first time, the Antelope Butte Foundation is joining the Giving Tuesday movement in an effort to support its instructors and in turn provide quality instruction. The nonprofit’s goal is to raise $7,644. Every dollar raised will be used to pay for background checks of all potential instructors. Both Professional Ski Instructors of America and American Association of Snowboard Instructors trainings will be provided to instructors.

“We would like to bring the training to the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area this year. Our goal is to provide on-site training instead of sending our instructors out of state,” explained John Kirlin, ABF executive director.

Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

“Giving Tuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, Giving Tuesday’s CEO and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, Giving Tuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

For additional information, see antelopebuttefoundation.org or connect with the nonprofit on Facebook.